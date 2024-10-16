Electronic nudges improve flu vaccination rates in non-diabetic patients but fail to increase uptake in diabetics

Electronic reminders improve flu vaccination rates among non-diabetics, but diabetic patients remain unresponsive. Tailored approaches, including integration into diabetes care, could offer a more effective solution for this vulnerable group.

Study: ‘Electronic Nudges to Increase Influenza Vaccination in Patients With Chronic Diseases.’ Image Credit: Shutterstock AI / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explores whether diabetic patients who were reminded through electronic messaging to get vaccinated against the flu had a higher uptake than patients without diabetes.

How does diabetes affect flu severity?

Patients with diabetes who are infected with the flu are at a greater risk of developing severe complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, and ear infections. Therefore, annual flu vaccines are strongly recommended in this patient population, as vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of death from all causes, particularly in patients with diabetes.

Despite these benefits, up to 33% of diabetic patients do not receive yearly flu shots. Some of the different reasons for this reduced uptake may include cognitive impairment, decline in functional level, previous bad experiences with the vaccine, accessibility issues, hesitancy linked to their medical condition, or vaccine hesitancy.

About the study

The current study was a secondary analysis of the Danish Nationwide Utilization of the Danish Government Electronic Letter System for Increasing Influenza Vaccine Uptake (NUDGE-FLU) randomized control trial (RCT). A total of 964,870 individuals who were at least 65 years old were included in the study, with a mean age of 73.8 years.

Denmark has among the highest vaccination rates in the world. Nevertheless, flu vaccine uptake is estimated at 62.4% of the 315,928 people with diabetes in Denmark.

Flu vaccine uptake among diabetes patients at least 65 years of age is 82.5%, as compared to only 40.7% of younger patients. Thus, it is crucial to target younger diabetics to increase vaccine uptake.

All study participants were randomly assigned to either usual care or one of nine different electronic letters designed to encourage them to get vaccinated against the flu. Nine controls were assigned every round, compared to one participant in each of the nine intervention groups, each receiving a different version of the electronic letter.

All letters were mailed in September and October 2022, with study participants monitored until January 1, 2023. Notably, none of the study participants were aware that the letters were part of an RCT.

Slight increase in flu vaccination rate

Among the study cohort, 12.8% had diabetes. The mean age was 74.1 years for diabetes patients, who were more likely to be older males and have cardiovascular disease or other chronic diseases affecting the kidneys or lungs or cancer.

About 82% of individuals with diabetes were vaccinated against the flu the previous season, compared to 76.9% of those without diabetes, which may be attributed to the earlier onset of the flu season that year. Among the current study cohort, 83.5% were vaccinated in the diabetes group, compared to 80.2% of those without diabetes, by the end of the follow-up period.

A small increase in flu vaccine uptake was observed among patients without diabetes who received letters as compared to usual care. A difference of 0.37 percentage points was observed between these groups at 80.4% and 80%, respectively.

The cardiovascular benefits letter and repeating the letter after two weeks were associated with an improved effect compared to usual care. The non-diabetes group gained one and 0.87 percentage points, respectively, with cardiovascular gains and repeated letters.

Comparatively, diabetic patients did not change their response to any of the letters. Reactance or fatigue to the letters may explain why diabetes patients resist advice to change their health behaviors. However, these effects were not observed with other health behaviors, including the use of glucagon-like peptide 1RA (GLP-1RA) agents.

Stratification by comorbidity showed that CVD, treatment with a GLP-1RA or sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i), and a longer duration of disease were associated with higher vaccine uptake during the follow-up period among those with diabetes. Thus, these patients may be more mindful of their care or have doctors who include other preventive strategies for cardiometabolic health, including vaccination.

Conclusions

The small increase in vaccination rates among patients without diabetes who received electronically generated letters designed to encourage uptake contrasts with the lack of effect observed among those with diabetes. This may indicate a somewhat higher effectiveness among those without diabetes.

Further studies are needed to understand whether letters specifically adapted for diabetes patients would have the same or a different effect on the diabetes subgroup.

Alternative and more targeted strategies, such as packaging vaccination as part of diabetes care, a multimodel approach with communication tailored specifically for persons with diabetes, or in-home vaccination, may be effective in this group and require further study.”

Journal reference:
  • Lassen, M. C. H., Johansen, N. D., Vaduganathan, M., et al. (2024). ‘Electronic Nudges to Increase Influenza Vaccination in Patients With Chronic Diseases’. JAMA Network Open. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.47630.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2024, October 16). Electronic nudges improve flu vaccination rates in non-diabetic patients but fail to increase uptake in diabetics. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 16, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241016/Electronic-nudges-improve-flu-vaccination-rates-in-non-diabetic-patients-but-fail-to-increase-uptake-in-diabetics.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Electronic nudges improve flu vaccination rates in non-diabetic patients but fail to increase uptake in diabetics". News-Medical. 16 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241016/Electronic-nudges-improve-flu-vaccination-rates-in-non-diabetic-patients-but-fail-to-increase-uptake-in-diabetics.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Electronic nudges improve flu vaccination rates in non-diabetic patients but fail to increase uptake in diabetics". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241016/Electronic-nudges-improve-flu-vaccination-rates-in-non-diabetic-patients-but-fail-to-increase-uptake-in-diabetics.aspx. (accessed October 16, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2024. Electronic nudges improve flu vaccination rates in non-diabetic patients but fail to increase uptake in diabetics. News-Medical, viewed 16 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241016/Electronic-nudges-improve-flu-vaccination-rates-in-non-diabetic-patients-but-fail-to-increase-uptake-in-diabetics.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Seabirds' food-stealing behavior may facilitate spread of deadly avian flu
Octavalent intranasal flu vaccine proves effective in neutralizing both existing and emerging strains
H5N1 bird flu is mutating fast and jumping to mammals - could the next pandemic be here?
Global experts gather in Brisbane for scientific meeting dedicated to influenza
Universal flu vaccine candidate provides protection against severe infection in animal models
Review highlights failures in global control strategies for bird flu transmission
Macrophage memory following COVID infection provides cross-virus protection
Study reveals high effectiveness of flu vaccines in children but highlights challenges with certain subtypes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback