Endocrine Society and Keystone Symposia to host conferences for advancing endocrine research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Endocrine SocietyOct 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The Endocrine Society, a global organization that promotes endocrinology research and clinical practice, and Keystone Symposia, a nonprofit host of conferences and symposia on a range of life science and biomedical topics, will jointly host a series of three conferences to advance endocrine research.

The three conferences will focus on diabetes, oncology and cardiovascular disease-;hormone-related conditions that have a major impact on public health. The conference series is slated to launch in late 2026 or early 2027 and will run for at least three years.

Each event will feature the top-flight scientific programming and luminary speakers both organizations are known for. The conferences are designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, catalyzing advances in foundational science that can ultimately lead to improved clinical outcomes for patients.

We are elated about the opportunity to collaborate with Keystone Symposia in the spirit of advancing science. Our basic research members value the opportunity to discuss science with other leading members of the field, and this series of conferences will offer more chances for basic researchers to interact and share ideas."

John Newell-Price M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P., Endocrine Society President

Keystone Symposia specializes in holding intimate conferences in relaxed environments that encourage networking and fosters connections among attendees. Building relationships with other researchers can inspire scientists to pursue new lines of inquiry and form partnerships, which can advance discoveries.

"This partnership will be instrumental in bringing together basic scientists with clinicians and clinician-scientists to accelerate translational advances that will impact patients. We are thrilled to connect with the Endocrine Society to facilitate this common goal," states Keystone Symposia President & CEO James Baumgartner, Ph.D. "These conferences will spur innovative perspectives and collaborations that integrate laboratory research with clinical insights, to ultimately yield breakthroughs against three of the most deadly diseases we face in modern society-- cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer."

The Endocrine Society and Keystone Symposia plan to hold the conferences annually for at least three years.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New computational pipeline revolutionizes personalized cancer vaccine design
COVID-19 raises the risk of type 2 diabetes in children, study reveals
Early prostate cancer surgery linked to improved survival rates
New glucose-sensitive insulin NNC2215 could transform diabetes care by lowering hypoglycemia risk
Chronic stress disrupts gut microbiota, promoting colorectal cancer growth
Innovative bacteria-based therapy shows promise against cancer
Metformin found safe for men with type 2 diabetes planning for parenthood
Experimental drug RK-33 shows promise in treating breast cancer bone metastasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ultra-processed foods linked to higher blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes