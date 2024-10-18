Endocrine Society and Keystone Symposia to host conferences for advancing endocrine research

The Endocrine Society, a global organization that promotes endocrinology research and clinical practice, and Keystone Symposia, a nonprofit host of conferences and symposia on a range of life science and biomedical topics, will jointly host a series of three conferences to advance endocrine research.



The three conferences will focus on diabetes, oncology and cardiovascular disease-;hormone-related conditions that have a major impact on public health. The conference series is slated to launch in late 2026 or early 2027 and will run for at least three years.



Each event will feature the top-flight scientific programming and luminary speakers both organizations are known for. The conferences are designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, catalyzing advances in foundational science that can ultimately lead to improved clinical outcomes for patients.

We are elated about the opportunity to collaborate with Keystone Symposia in the spirit of advancing science. Our basic research members value the opportunity to discuss science with other leading members of the field, and this series of conferences will offer more chances for basic researchers to interact and share ideas." John Newell-Price M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P., Endocrine Society President

Keystone Symposia specializes in holding intimate conferences in relaxed environments that encourage networking and fosters connections among attendees. Building relationships with other researchers can inspire scientists to pursue new lines of inquiry and form partnerships, which can advance discoveries.



"This partnership will be instrumental in bringing together basic scientists with clinicians and clinician-scientists to accelerate translational advances that will impact patients. We are thrilled to connect with the Endocrine Society to facilitate this common goal," states Keystone Symposia President & CEO James Baumgartner, Ph.D. "These conferences will spur innovative perspectives and collaborations that integrate laboratory research with clinical insights, to ultimately yield breakthroughs against three of the most deadly diseases we face in modern society-- cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer."



The Endocrine Society and Keystone Symposia plan to hold the conferences annually for at least three years.