Endophyte fermentation boosts isofraxidin levels in Sarcandra glabra

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Oct 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Background and objectives

Isofraxidin, an important coumarin compound found in the medicinal plant Sarcandra glabra, is reported to have anti-inflammatory activity. However, its natural concentration is insufficient to meet the existing demand for this valuable molecule. Therefore, biotechnological approaches are necessary to enhance the isofraxidin content.

Methods

Endophytes were isolated from the roots, stems, and leaves of Sarcandra glabra and fermented with Sarcandra glabra, respectively. The target strains capable of increasing isofraxidin content were screened using high-performance liquid chromatography. Their genes were amplified, and the polymerase chain reaction products were sequenced. BLAST analysis was used to compare the sequences with those in GenBank, and a phylogenetic tree was constructed for species identification.

Results

Fifteen endophytic bacteria and six endophytic fungi were isolated from the roots, stems, and leaves of Sarcandra glabra. Among them, EnterobacterBacillus wiedmanniiTrametes versicolor from the roots, and Diaporthe celeris and Diaporthe hongkongensis from the leaves increased the isofraxidin content in Sarcandra glabra. The isofraxidin content in Sarcandra glabra fermented by endophytes EnterobacterBacillus wiedmanniiTrametes versicolorDiaporthe celeris, and Diaporthe hongkongensis was 1.37, 1.27, 1.11, 1.40, and 1.16 times higher than in the blank samples, respectively.

Conclusions

The fermentation of Sarcandra glabra with specific endophytes can increase its isofraxidin content. These findings provide preliminary scientific evidence for the potential of using microorganisms to enhance the quality of traditional Chinese medicine.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Chen, Y., et al. (2024). Isolation and Screening of Endophytes from Sarcandra glabra to Increase the Content of Isofraxidin. Journal of Exploratory Research in Pharmacology. doi.org/10.14218/jerp.2024.00012.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
Leveraging the power of automation to boost research
Study identifies RNA molecule crucial for skin wound healing
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
ISM2196: A promising AI-developed WRN inhibitor for advanced metastatic cancers
Modified bloodroot compound shows promise against multidrug-resistant tuberculosis
Carotenoid phytoene shows potential in slowing Alzheimer’s plaque formation and increasing lifespan
INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel drug molecule offers hope for early Parkinson's disease treatment