Impact of TLR10 rs10004195 genotype on susceptibility to H. pylori infection

Background and objectives

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection can cause multiple secondary digestive disorders. Some studies have found that polymorphisms in Toll-like receptor (TLR) genes, including TLR10 rs10004195, may be associated with increased susceptibility to H. pylori infection. Despite conflicting reports, we conducted a meta-analysis to clarify the relationship between these factors.

Methods

We conducted an exhaustive review, encompassing all relevant literature up to February 2024, using databases such as PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and the China National Knowledge Infrastructure. We screened studies based on specific criteria and evaluated their quality using the Newcastle-Ottawa scale. Heterogeneity testing and meta-analysis were performed using Stata 17.0 software, and SPSSAU was used for publication bias evaluation and sensitivity analysis.

Results

Eight of the 487 identified studies met the inclusion criteria, comprising 3,004 and 2,140 individuals in the H. pylori-positive and negative control groups, respectively. Our results demonstrated that individuals carrying the AA genotype at the TLR10 rs10004195 locus had a significantly increased likelihood of H. pylori infection when analyzed using the recessive genetic model (OR: 1.64, CI: 1.04–2.58, p = 0.034). No statistically significant associations were found in the other four genetic models.

Conclusions

Our findings suggest that carrying the TLR10 rs10004195 AA genotype is associated with a significantly elevated risk of H. pylori infection. This information could be used to assess future risk of H. pylori infection in healthy individuals and provide personalized health guidance based on individual genetic polymorphisms.