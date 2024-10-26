Study: GLP-1RA not associated with acute kidney injury risk during anti-cancer treatments

Glucagon-like peptide-1-receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) are medications that are increasingly prescribed for patients with type 2 diabetes and congestive heart failure. Reports of GLP-1RA–associated acute kidney injury (AKI) have emerged, but the risk of GLP-1RA–associated AKI among patients on anti-cancer drugs is unclear. Surprisingly, new research suggests that taking GLP-1RA is not associated with an increased risk of AKI in patients receiving anti-cancer therapies. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 October 23– 27.

For the study, investigators analyzed medical records of patients who were treated with anti-cancer medications including cytotoxic, targeted immunotherapies over a 1-year period.

Among 14,783 patients, 9% were treated with a GLP-1RA while taking ant-cancer drugs. AKI occurred in 7.2% of those exposed to GLP-1RA versus 6.4% of those with no GLP-1RA exposure.

Given the cardiovascular and anti-diabetic benefits of GLP-IRA, we suggest that these agents can be safely continued during administration of anti-cancer therapy. We invite prospective studies to further elaborate on the effects of GLP1-RA in patients with cancer." Swetha Rani Kanduri, MD, corresponding author of Ochsner Health

Study: "Exposure to Glucagon Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1RA) Does Not Increase the Risk of AKI Associated with Anti-Cancer Therapy"