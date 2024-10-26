Study: GLP-1RA not associated with acute kidney injury risk during anti-cancer treatments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Society of NephrologyOct 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Glucagon-like peptide-1-receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) are medications that are increasingly prescribed for patients with type 2 diabetes and congestive heart failure. Reports of GLP-1RA–associated acute kidney injury (AKI) have emerged, but the risk of GLP-1RA–associated AKI among patients on anti-cancer drugs is unclear. Surprisingly, new research suggests that taking GLP-1RA is not associated with an increased risk of AKI in patients receiving anti-cancer therapies. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 October 23– 27.

For the study, investigators analyzed medical records of patients who were treated with anti-cancer medications including cytotoxic, targeted immunotherapies over a 1-year period. 

Among 14,783 patients, 9% were treated with a GLP-1RA while taking ant-cancer drugs. AKI occurred in 7.2% of those exposed to GLP-1RA versus 6.4% of those with no GLP-1RA exposure.

Given the cardiovascular and anti-diabetic benefits of GLP-IRA, we suggest that these agents can be safely continued during administration of anti-cancer therapy. We invite prospective studies to further elaborate on the effects of GLP1-RA in patients with cancer."

Swetha Rani Kanduri, MD, corresponding author of Ochsner Health

Study: "Exposure to Glucagon Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1RA) Does Not Increase the Risk of AKI Associated with Anti-Cancer Therapy"

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough discovery of selective MMP7 inhibitor offers hope for cancer treatment
Immunotherapy yields complete response in stage IV lung cancer
Surprising discovery in yeast could open the door to new cancer treatments
Type 2 diabetes patients may benefit from reduced carbohydrate intake
Rise in weight-management glucose-lowering drug prescriptions in type 1 diabetes patients
Telemedicine and low-carb diet slashes diabetes meds and drives lasting remission
Scientists reveal how miRNAs shape cancer and offer new paths for treatment
Diabetes drugs may reduce risk of opioid overdose and alcohol intoxication

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Studies reveal unique challenges faced by younger patients with colorectal cancer