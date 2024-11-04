Using a molecular testing technology for faster and comprehensive diagnosis of brain tumors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoNov 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago was awarded $3.7 million through the National Cancer Institute Cancer Moonshot Scholars program to advance precision diagnosis of brain tumors in children. The study will be the first to apply a molecular testing technology called optical genome mapping (OGM) to achieve faster and more comprehensive diagnosis of brain tumors, so treatment can be tailored to the specific genetic changes that drive tumor growth. If successful, Lurie Children's aims to implement this innovative clinical test by the end of the five-year study.

We will use optical genome mapping for molecular diagnosis of brain tumors, which is a new application of this technology specifically designed to detect structural variants, meaning large changes within the single long strands of DNA that affect function. Currently, the genomic testing performed on brain tumors focuses on small changes within individual genes. Adding the new test will inform us about larger changes to the whole gene and the genes that surround it. This will allow us to receive more robust test results so that we can initiate treatment earlier and do so with greater precision."

Miriam Bornhorst, MD, Principal Investigator, neuro-oncologist at Lurie Children's and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

OGM can also capture information on brain tumors that could not be characterized by sequencing. According to Dr. Bornhorst's preliminary data, around 30 percent of patients with negative clinical genetic testing had a potentially clinically important structural variant identified on OGM. This study will include analysis of at least 1,500 brain tumor samples over the course of five years. Approximately 200 samples will be analyzed in "real time," to determine how well this method works as a clinical test, while the other samples will be analyzed to discover new structural variant patterns in pediatric brain tumors.

"We hope to discover novel structural variants and characterize them based on tumor type, which could help us understand why some brain tumors are more difficult to treat, or why some of these tumors don't respond to treatment," said Dr. Bornhorst. "Our work also might identify new targets for treatment. This is an exciting path forward that could transform care of pediatric brain tumors and hopefully lead to improved outcomes."

Dr. Bornhorst is the Max Lacewell Endowed Brain Tumor Research Scholar at Lurie Children's.

Source:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover key mechanisms of CRISPR gene editing
Transcranial ultrasound stimulation: A new frontier in noninvasive brain therapy
Heart attack triggers sleep increase to aid recovery
Prenatal cannabis exposure linked to poorer child development
Study identifies cellular and molecular roots of individual brain connectivity differences
Long-term air pollution exposure increases asthma risk in children and adults
Researchers aim to transform treatment for sleep disorders in military personnel
How the Arts Reshape Brain Function: Susan Magsamen on the Future of Neuroaesthetics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mindfulness meditation outperforms placebo in reducing pain