Celastrol's druggability, molecular targets, and nanocarrier delivery against chronic diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdNov 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Celastrol is an active compound from the root of Tripterygium wilfordii Hook F that shows great potential in the treatment of inflammation, cancer, neurodegeneration, diabetes, and obesity. However, the clinical application of celastrol has been hindered by its low bioavailability and severe systemic toxicity.

The aim of this review article was to discuss the druggability, molecular targets, and nanocarrier delivery of the natural triterpenoid, celastrol, against chronic diseases. The physicochemical properties of celastrol were sequentially investigated using online tools (pkCSM and SwissADME), the recent studies on the molecular mechanisms underlying the therapeutic effects of celastrol were reviewed, and the potential of nanoparticle-mediated delivery systems for safe and effective delivery of celastrol were examined. The cancer-related targets and pathways involved were further predicted through network pharmacologic analysis.

This review provides molecular insights into the pharmacologic activities and molecular mechanisms underlying celastrol, as well as useful information for the selection of nanocarrier drug delivery system for the clinical delivery of celastrol against various chronic diseases.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Chan, C. L., et al. (2024) Druggability, molecular targets, and nanocarrier delivery of natural triterpenoid celastrol against chronic diseases. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/AMM-2024-0044.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 increases chronic fatigue risk
Chronic Urticaria: Addressing unmet needs, emerging therapies, and advances in personalized treatment approaches
Irregular sleep and poor REM sleep linked to higher risk of chronic diseases
Frequent ultra-processed food consumption raises mortality risks, especially in women
Ozempic effective for patients with chronic kidney damage
Neurodivergent children face higher risk of chronic disabling fatigue by 18, study finds
Semaglutide reduces urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio in overweight chronic kidney disease patients
Reducing processed meat consumption could reduce burden of chronic diseases in the USA, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Chronic cough can be passed down from parents to children, a new study suggests