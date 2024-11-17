Neoantigen DNA vaccines improve survival and immunity in triple-negative breast cancer patients

Researchers unveil a groundbreaking DNA vaccine that supercharges immunity and boosts survival in patients with aggressive breast cancer—could this be the future of personalized cancer treatment?

Study: Neoantigen DNA vaccines are safe, feasible, and induce neoantigen-specific immune responses in triple-negative breast cancer patients. Image Credit: Nemes Laszlo / ShutterstockStudy: Neoantigen DNA vaccines are safe, feasible, and induce neoantigen-specific immune responses in triple-negative breast cancer patients. Image Credit: Nemes Laszlo / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Genome Medicine, researchers in the United States of America developed a neoantigen deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) vaccine platform and conducted a phase 1 clinical trial to assess its safety and immune response in patients with a high risk of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). They found that the vaccine was well tolerated, induced neoantigen-specific T-cell responses in 78% of patients, and showed a promising recurrence-free survival rate of 87.5% over 36 months, compared to 49% in historical controls.

Background

Tumor-expressed mutant proteins that can be recognized by the immune system, called cancer neoantigens, are promising targets for immunotherapy. Advances in cancer sequencing and bioinformatics have enabled the identification of these neoantigens, leading to the development of vaccines that stimulate neoantigen-specific T-cell responses and antitumor immunity. Initial studies demonstrated the efficacy of neoantigen vaccines in preclinical models and human melanoma using various platforms, including dendritic cells, synthetic long peptide (SLP), and ribonucleic acid (RNA) vaccines. While these approaches have shown promise, the DNA vaccine platform offers unique advantages, including design flexibility, lower cost, and the ability to include multiple neoantigens in a single construct.

Neoantigen vaccines have also been evaluated in glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and other malignancies, proving safe and immunogenic in early trials. TNBC lacks targeted therapies and is associated with a high mutational burden and abundant tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which correlate with better outcomes. These features make TNBC an ideal candidate for neoantigen vaccine therapy. Despite this potential, no neoantigen DNA vaccine studies had been reported in breast cancer until this study. In the present study, researchers developed a neoantigen DNA vaccine platform enhanced with electroporation for improved immunogenicity. They investigated its effects via a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with persistent TNBC after chemotherapy.

About the Study

A total of 35 patients with persistent TNBC following neoadjuvant chemotherapy and without metastatic cancer or autoimmune disorders were enrolled between 2015 and 2018. Tumor biopsies and matched peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were collected for tumor-normal exome sequencing to detect somatic mutations and neoantigens. Neoantigens were identified using the pVACtools pipeline, which prioritized peptides based on binding affinity, expression, and mutation characteristics. DNA vaccines were designed to target prioritized neoantigens, incorporating a mutant ubiquitin sequence to enhance antigen presentation. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing and validation assays ensured precise epitope targeting. Each vaccine underwent rigorous quality control, ensuring sterility and expression capability.

Seventeen subjects were excluded from treatment due to complete pathologic response, ductal carcinoma in situ, insufficient tumor tissue, patient preference, or disease recurrence. Eighteen patients received the vaccine, targeting a median of 10 neoantigens (4–20) after completing standard adjuvant therapy. The vaccine (4 mg) was administered intramuscularly using the TriGrid electroporation device on days 1, 29, and 57. To measure T-cell responses, peripheral blood was drawn for immunological assessments, including ELISpot and flow cytometry. Safety monitoring included clinical and laboratory evaluations. Toxicity was graded per the National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE). Immune responses were confirmed using enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot assay, flow cytometry, and tetramer staining, followed by T-cell receptor (TCR) sequencing and clonotype analysis. Statistical analysis involved the use of Student’s t-test, Kaplan–Meier product-limit method, and log-rank test.

Design, manufacture, and administration of neoantigen DNA vaccines for TNBC patients. A Somatic mutations were identified by whole exome sequencing of tumor and germline DNA. Mutation expression was confirmed by tumor RNA-seq with cDNA capture. Candidate neoantigens were prioritized for inclusion in the vaccines on the basis of HLA binding predictions by pVAC-seq (Methods). Neoantigen DNA vaccines were administered intramuscularly using a TriGrid electroporation device. Peripheral blood was drawn prior at each vaccination timepoint and at selected timepoints after all vaccinations as indicated in A. B 35 patients with locally advanced TNBC were consented. Patients were excluded due to complete pathological response after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC), insufficient tumor, patient withdrawal, and disease recurrence. 18 patients received personalized neoantigen DNA vaccinesDesign, manufacture, and administration of neoantigen DNA vaccines for TNBC patients. A Somatic mutations were identified by whole exome sequencing of tumor and germline DNA. Mutation expression was confirmed by tumor RNA-seq with cDNA capture. Candidate neoantigens were prioritized for inclusion in the vaccines on the basis of HLA binding predictions by pVAC-seq (Methods). Neoantigen DNA vaccines were administered intramuscularly using a TriGrid electroporation device. Peripheral blood was drawn prior at each vaccination timepoint and at selected timepoints after all vaccinations as indicated in AB 35 patients with locally advanced TNBC were consented. Patients were excluded due to complete pathological response after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC), insufficient tumor, patient withdrawal, and disease recurrence. 18 patients received personalized neoantigen DNA vaccines

Results and Discussion

A median of 21.5 somatic mutations was found per patient, eight of which led to the identification of candidate neoantigens. Most of these mutations were missense mutations, with TP53 mutations being prevalent. The inclusion of TP53-related neoantigens highlights the potential of targeting common driver mutations in TNBC. The vaccines included a median of 10 neoantigens, ranging from 4 to 20 per patient.

Forty-five out of 47 neoantigens that induced an initial response were confirmed as immunogenic. A total of 14 patients showed a response to at least one neoantigen, with 23% of the 198 total neoantigens being immunogenic. After vaccination, a marked increase in the number of spot-forming cells (SFCs) was observed in patients, indicating an expanded neoantigen-specific immune response. Flow cytometry analysis revealed both CD8 and CD4 T-cell responses to the neoantigens. The expansion of neoantigen-specific TCRs following vaccination was further confirmed, with some neoantigens showing monoclonal responses and others demonstrating oligoclonal expansion.

Clinical outcomes were assessed by comparing recurrence-free survival (RFS) in vaccinated patients to historical TNBC controls. After 36 months, vaccinated patients had an RFS of 87.5%, significantly higher than the 49% observed in the control group (P = 0.011). Vaccination was well tolerated, with one grade 3 event (hypertension) and 13 grade 2 events (injection site pain), along with mild myalgia (grade 1).

Overall, the study suggests that personalized neoantigen DNA vaccines are feasible, well-tolerated, and capable of inducing robust immune responses and improving clinical outcomes in TNBC patients. Although the trial was not randomized and comparisons to historical controls have limitations, the observed improvements in RFS strongly support further exploration of this approach.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the neoantigen DNA vaccine platform approach offers a promising, personalized immunotherapy strategy that could also be extended to other cancers with low mutation burdens, potentially improving outcomes in difficult-to-treat malignancies. Future studies combining these vaccines with immune checkpoint inhibitors may further enhance therapeutic efficacy.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sushama R. Chaphalkar

Written by

Dr. Sushama R. Chaphalkar

Dr. Sushama R. Chaphalkar is a senior researcher and academician based in Pune, India. She holds a PhD in Microbiology and comes with vast experience in research and education in Biotechnology. In her illustrious career spanning three decades and a half, she held prominent leadership positions in academia and industry. As the Founder-Director of a renowned Biotechnology institute, she worked extensively on high-end research projects of industrial significance, fostering a stronger bond between industry and academia.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Chaphalkar, Sushama R.. (2024, November 17). Neoantigen DNA vaccines improve survival and immunity in triple-negative breast cancer patients. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 18, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241117/Neoantigen-DNA-vaccines-improve-survival-and-immunity-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer-patients.aspx.

  • MLA

    Chaphalkar, Sushama R.. "Neoantigen DNA vaccines improve survival and immunity in triple-negative breast cancer patients". News-Medical. 18 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241117/Neoantigen-DNA-vaccines-improve-survival-and-immunity-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer-patients.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Chaphalkar, Sushama R.. "Neoantigen DNA vaccines improve survival and immunity in triple-negative breast cancer patients". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241117/Neoantigen-DNA-vaccines-improve-survival-and-immunity-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer-patients.aspx. (accessed November 18, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Chaphalkar, Sushama R.. 2024. Neoantigen DNA vaccines improve survival and immunity in triple-negative breast cancer patients. News-Medical, viewed 18 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241117/Neoantigen-DNA-vaccines-improve-survival-and-immunity-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer-patients.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Air pollution linked to head and neck cancer risk
Overtreatment of older men with prostate cancer raises concerns
Revolutionary AI predicts aging and disease from DNA patterns
Researchers develop new antibody with potential to treat several types of cancer
New vaccine shows potential in preventing recurrence of triple-negative breast cancer
Study shows cannabis as a genotoxic substance with cancer risks
MethylGPT unlocks DNA secrets for age and disease prediction
Study uncovers why white button mushrooms may help prevent prostate cancer progression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback