New 'spray on, wash off' bandages could revolutionize treatment for Epidermolysis Bullosa

Research into new bandaging aims to ease the agony experienced by those living with genetic skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), commonly referred to as 'butterfly skin'.

Scientists at Maynooth University in Ireland are leading research into whether 'spray on, wash off' bandages will be a viable alternative to those currently used, which can cause severe pain when applied and removed.

EB, which affects over 500,000 children and adults worldwide including 5,000 in the UK and 300 in Ireland, is caused by the absence of proteins between the skin layers, meaning the skin becomes ultra fragile and blisters at the mildest touch.

In severe cases, such as Recessive Dystrophic EB, bandage changes to protect wounds and prevent blister infection are required every day and can last three to four hours at a time.

The two-year study by Maynooth University received co-funding of almost €113,000 from Debra Ireland, an Irish charity supporting those living with EB, and the Irish Research Council (IRC).

Its key aim will be to enable scientists to develop a prototype, with the hope of allowing non-abrasive bandages to be sprayed onto the skin. By placing them under cold water, it is hoped that they will then melt away and be removed painlessly.

Bandage changes are a particularly excruciating element of this condition and research of this nature has the potential to make a real difference for people living with EB. We hope its outcome might contribute to improved quality of life for those living with EB in Ireland, and beyond." Jimmy Fearon, CEO of Debra Ireland

"The aim, ultimately, is not to cause further damage to the skin," said Dr Robert Elmes, Associate Professor at the Department of Chemistry at Maynooth University and a Funded Investigator at SSPC, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals.

"We use supramolecular chemistry as the basis to the research, studying how molecules interact with each other and how we can predict how they will separate from each other as they cool.

"This is an excellent example of a fundamental area of chemical science having a potentially life-changing impact on the everyday lives of people with EB."

Pricing for the bandages is not expected to be out of reach of those living with EB as the materials used are widely available and completely harmless to the skin.

The work will be carried out by Dr. Hilal Kirpik, of Maynooth University's Department of Chemistry, who is passionate about the real world impact of chemical research. "By the end of the project, we hope to have a prototype that people can take home and administer themselves without the need for painful bandage removal," said Dr Elmes, research project supervisor.

EB was recently highlighted by Patient Ambassador for Debra, Emma Fogarty, who suffers from this painful condition, and Irish actor Colin Farrell who both participated in the Dublin Marathon in October to highlight the condition.