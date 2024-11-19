Low-dose ketamine may be an effective adjunct analgesic to morphine for managing acute pain

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for Academic Emergency MedicineNov 19 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study that investigates low-dose ketamine (LDK) as an adjunct to morphine for treating acute pain has been published in the October issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), the peer-reviewed journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).

The study, titled Low-dose ketamine as an adjunct to morphine: A randomized controlled trial among patients with and without current opioid use highlights the potential of low-dose ketamine as a valuable tool in pain management, providing a safe and effective option for emergency medicine physicians managing acute pain. 

Pain remains one of the most common and challenging complaints among patients presenting to the emergency department (ED). For individuals with opioid tolerance, achieving effective pain relief can be particularly difficult, as they often require higher doses of opioids, which increases risks of hyperalgesia and withdrawal symptoms. In their randomized, placebo-controlled trial, lead author Stine Fjendbo Galili, MD, and colleagues explored the effectiveness of LDK as an adjunct to morphine in a diverse ED population with varying levels of opioid use. The study demonstrated that a single dose of 0.1 mg/kg of ketamine provided significant reductions in pain scores for 30 minutes compared to a placebo. 

The study concluded that LDK may be an effective short-term adjunct analgesic to morphine for managing acute pain, offering relief to both opioid-tolerant and opioid-naïve patients. Importantly, the findings open the door for future research to refine low-dose ketamine administration methods, such as bolus or continuous infusions, to achieve longer-lasting pain relief. 

Source:

Society for Academic Emergency Medicine

Journal reference:

Galili, S. F., et al. (2024). Low‐dose ketamine as an adjunct to morphine: A randomized controlled trial among patients with and without current opioid use. Academic Emergency Medicine. doi.org/10.1111/acem.14983.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How the Arts Reshape Brain Function: Susan Magsamen on the Future of Neuroaesthetics
It's official! Men and women experience and manage pain differently
Physical activity and positive affect boost cognition in women with fibromyalgia despite pain
Telehealth mindfulness interventions significantly improve chronic pain outcomes for veterans
Higher zinc intake linked to increased endometriosis risk, study finds
Weight loss drug semaglutide may offer relief for knee arthritis pain
Western diet accelerates endometriosis growth and disrupts gut health
Myocarditis risks linked to COVID-19 vaccination explained

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vitamin K2 reduces the frequency, intensity, and duration of nighttime leg cramps