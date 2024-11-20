CRISPR-based therapy shown to be safe, effective for people with transthyretin amyloidosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University College LondonNov 20 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new type of therapy that 'edits' a gene in patients with a rare heart condition has been shown to be safe and effective, according to research from UCL and the Royal Free Hospital.

Results for the Phase I clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, bring hope for people with transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), who have a build-up of misfolded transthyretin protein (known as amyloid) in their hearts that causes symptoms of heart failure.

Most of the treatment options currently available to patients involve managing the symptoms and slowing down the progression of the disease. As well as breathlessness and fatigue, the disease often causes numbness in the hands and can lead to patients feeling dizzy or collapsing. As the condition gets progressively worse, it leads to immobility and is ultimately fatal.

The new therapy, which uses the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, works by inactivating a gene in the liver that is responsible for production of transthyretin, resulting in the production of only negligible quantities of transthyretin.

In the trial the therapy was given to 36 patients via a one-off intravenous infusion. Results showed that it is safe in the short to medium term and initial evidence of the treatment's efficacy were promising.

Of the patients who received the treatment, many of who had advanced symptoms of heart failure at the beginning of the study, the vast majority reported that their condition had stopped getting worse or had improved at follow-up 12 months later.

This is really promising news for people with this awful condition. The hope is that, in patients diagnosed in the early stage of the disease, this treatment will offer the prospect of preserving a good quality of life without the need for ongoing therapy."

Professor Marianna Fontana, lead author of the study from UCL Division of Medicine and the National Amyloidosis Centre at the Royal Free Hospital

Related Stories

Professor Julian Gillmore, senior author of the study from UCL Division of Medicine and the National Amyloidosis Centre at the Royal Free Hospital, said: "This trial establishes for the first time that a gene can be selectively, safely and permanently inactivated in the human body, which is an exciting prospect for treatment and possibly even prevention of a range of diseases in the future.''

Professors Fontana and Gillmore are currently running a global Phase III clinical trial involving more than 700 patients, the results of which will firmly establish whether the treatment is effective. 

The investigational therapy, designated nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z), is being developed by U.S.-based biotechnology company Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Source:

University College London

Journal reference:

Fontana, M., et al. (2024). CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing with Nexiguran Ziclumeran for ATTR Cardiomyopathy. New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/nejmoa2412309.

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: 40% of newly diagnosed heart failure patients also have atrial fibrillation
How vitamin B3 could be the secret to living longer and protecting your heart
Common heart failure drug reduces risk of chemotherapy-induced heart damage in cancer patients
Electronic nudges boost flu vaccination rates among heart attack survivors
Engineered virus-like particles evolve for superior gene delivery efficiency
Coronary artery calcium scores found to predict risk of heart attack and death in both men and women
StitchR technology delivers large genes for muscular dystrophy treatment
Innovative platform helps explore genetic links to 99 diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tirzepatide improves heart health and function in obese HFpEF patients