New technology enables rapid detection of TNT metabolites in the human body

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Huang Chaoqun from the Hefei lnstitutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, developed an innovative dual drift tube ion mobility spectrometry (DDT-IMS) technology. This novel approach has successfully facilitated the rapid detection of both positive and negative ions of four toxic metabolites derived from 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene (TNT), allowing for the detection of residual metabolites in the human body and providing valuable health warnings.

The research results were published in Talanta.

TNT undergoes biodegradation under the influence of fungi and bacteria, producing hazardous metabolites such as 2-amino-4,6-dinitrotoluene (2-ADNT), 4-amino-2,6-dinitrotoluene (4-ADNT), 2,4-diamino-6-nitrotoluene (2,4-DANT), and 2,6-diamino-4-nitrotoluene (2,6-DANT). These metabolites pose potential health risks, making their detection critical, especially among workers in TNT manufacturing facilities.

In this study, the self-developed DDT-IMS technology was used for the rapid detection of these four metabolites. The research team conducted dual-mode detection, calculating the ion mobilities of the metabolites and analyzing how drift tube temperature affected the results. Furthermore, they evaluated the instrument response times for both detection modes.

By applying this technology to urine samples, the researchers demonstrated the feasibility and effectiveness of DDT-IMS in detecting TNT metabolites within complex biological matrices.

Our finding indicated that the developed DDT-IMS detection technology has significant potential in assessing the environmental and biological risks of TNT." Prof. Huang Chaoqun from the Hefei lnstitutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences