New technology enables rapid detection of TNT metabolites in the human body

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of SciencesNov 22 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Huang Chaoqun from the Hefei lnstitutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, developed an innovative dual drift tube ion mobility spectrometry (DDT-IMS) technology. This novel approach has successfully facilitated the rapid detection of both positive and negative ions of four toxic metabolites derived from 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene (TNT), allowing for the detection of residual metabolites in the human body and providing valuable health warnings. 

The research results were published in Talanta.

TNT undergoes biodegradation under the influence of fungi and bacteria, producing hazardous metabolites such as 2-amino-4,6-dinitrotoluene (2-ADNT), 4-amino-2,6-dinitrotoluene (4-ADNT), 2,4-diamino-6-nitrotoluene (2,4-DANT), and 2,6-diamino-4-nitrotoluene (2,6-DANT). These metabolites pose potential health risks, making their detection critical, especially among workers in TNT manufacturing facilities.

In this study, the self-developed DDT-IMS technology was used for the rapid detection of these four metabolites. The research team conducted dual-mode detection, calculating the ion mobilities of the metabolites and analyzing how drift tube temperature affected the results. Furthermore, they evaluated the instrument response times for both detection modes.

By applying this technology to urine samples, the researchers demonstrated the feasibility and effectiveness of DDT-IMS in detecting TNT metabolites within complex biological matrices. 

Our finding indicated that the developed DDT-IMS detection technology has significant potential in assessing the environmental and biological risks of TNT."

Prof. Huang Chaoqun from the Hefei lnstitutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

Source:

Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Zhang, X., Luo, Y., Xia, L., Song, Y., Li, W., Kong, L., Liu, Y., Shen, C., Huang, C., & Chu, Y. (2024). A study on the determination of the metabolites of 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene using a dual-drift tube ion mobility spectrometer. Talanta. doi.org/10.1016/j.talanta.2024.126857.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Squid-inspired technology could replace needles for medications and vaccines
Transcranial ultrasound stimulation: A new frontier in noninvasive brain therapy
How alcohol impacts male health
Can exercise undo sitting's health risks? New study suggests vigorous activity helps
Healthy low-carb diet and time-restricted eating improve weight loss and gut health beyond calorie restriction
Utilizing process Raman in optimizing cultivated meat production
Predicting mood episodes with sleep data: A breakthrough for mental health care
Green tea kombucha could transform your gut and boost your weight-loss journey

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy