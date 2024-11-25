Coffee reshapes Brazilian diets: sugar up, milk down, and health risks highlighted

Brazil’s coffee habits spark concern: study reveals how sweeteners and declining milk intake are reshaping diets and raising health risks.

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients examined the impact of coffee consumption on dietary habits in Brazil, specifically focusing on the use of sugar, artificial sweeteners, and related food items. By analyzing data from a national nutritional survey, the researchers from the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro investigated how coffee influences food choices, shedding light on both potential benefits and risks for public health.

Background

High prevalence of coffee consumption: Approximately 87% of Brazilians aged 10 years or older consume coffee daily, with sugar being the most common sweetener, used by 80% of coffee drinkers.

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages globally, especially in Brazil, where it is a staple. While moderate coffee intake is associated with various health benefits, such as reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and improved cognitive function, the consumption of sweetened coffee raises numerous health concerns.

Excessive sugar consumption contributes to type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other chronic conditions, making its reduction a public health priority. Additionally, artificial sweeteners, often used as sugar substitutes, have been linked to potential long-term health risks, including metabolic disorders. Despite extensive research on coffee's health benefits, little is known about how coffee consumption affects dietary patterns, especially in terms of accompanying food and beverage choices. Understanding this dynamic is vital in shaping dietary recommendations and addressing the nutritional challenges of high coffee consumption in populations such as Brazil.

About the Study

The present study utilized data from the 2017–2018 National Food Survey, a component of the household budget survey in Brazil, which included dietary records from close to 39,000 participants above the age of 10 years. The study used a modified case-crossover design to compare the nutritional behaviors of individuals on days of coffee consumption versus on days without coffee consumption. This approach allowed the researchers to control for individual variability by using each participant as a test and control.

The researchers collected dietary data through two non-consecutive 24-hour recalls, employing the Automated Multiple-Pass Method to improve accuracy. Participants documented their food and beverage intake, including preparation methods, portion sizes, and whether the consumption occurred at home or elsewhere. The nutrient calculations were based on the Brazilian Table of Food Composition, and food items were categorized into groups such as sugar, non-caloric sweeteners, sugar-sweetened beverages, sweets, milk, and chocolate products.

Additionally, the study used descriptive and inferential methods for the statistical analyses to assess differences in food consumption between coffee and non-coffee days. They adjusted the consumption data for sample weighting to ensure representativeness. The final analysis included 38,854 participants.

Major Findings

Milk consumption challenges: Daily milk intake among regular coffee drinkers dropped to as low as 13 mL for men and 17 mL for women, indicating significant nutritional trade-offs.

The study found that coffee consumption significantly influenced dietary patterns in Brazil. On days when participants consumed coffee, there was an increase in sugar (approximately 10 grams for women and 8.4 grams for men) and non-caloric sweetener intake (0.10 milliliters for women and 0.05 milliliters for men).

However, coffee consumption was also associated with reduced intake of sugar-sweetened beverages by approximately 50 milliliters daily. Women showed a greater reduction in the intake of sugar-sweetened beverages (-56.8mL/day) and chocolate products (-1.87g/day) compared to men (-47.7mL/day for sugar-sweetened beverages and -0.31g/day for chocolate products). Conversely, men experienced a more notable decrease in milk intake (-25.9mL/day compared to -21.6mL/day for women).

The researchers highlighted that the increased use of sugar and sweeteners with coffee raises concerns, as these additions may offset the health advantages of unsweetened coffee. Furthermore, the decrease in milk consumption, particularly among men, could have nutritional implications in a population where only 30% of adults consume milk daily.

Conclusions

Overall, the results showed that while increased coffee consumption leads to reductions in the intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets, it also results in a greater intake of sugar and artificial sweeteners with coffee and reduced milk consumption, which may compromise calcium and protein intake.

These findings highlighted the need for targeted public health strategies to promote healthier coffee habits. The study's recommendations included encouraging the use of milk in coffee instead of sugar or sweeteners and reducing the size of sugar sachets, which in Brazil typically range from 5 to 8 grams.

Study Limitations

The researchers noted several limitations. Dietary intake data were self-reported, which may introduce recall bias or underreporting, especially for calorie-dense foods. Additionally, the 24-hour recall method provides a snapshot of dietary patterns rather than habitual intake, although the large, representative sample and the case-crossover design helped mitigate these issues.