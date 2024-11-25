Freya Biosciences secures new investment to develop microbial immunotherapies for bacterial vaginosis

Freya Biosciences (Freya or the Company), a transatlantic biotech company specializing in women's health, today announces a $10.4 million strategic investment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (the foundation) with $1.4 million additional financing from current investor Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

The funds will be used to develop microbial immunotherapies for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) to address pre-term birth and potentially other indications affecting maternal and newborn health.

Freya is developing microbial immunotherapies to regulate the immune system and inflammatory responses in the vaginal tract using its DYSCOVER™ platform. Freya has identified Lactobacillus strains that are capable of engrafting in the vaginal tract thereby displacing the existing dysbiotic vaginal microbiome and reducing key inflammation biomarkers. To date the platform has yielded Freya’s lead candidate, FB301 for improving pregnancy success in IVF.

Freya will now leverage the DYSCOVER platform to develop and bring to the clinic a microbial immunotherapy for BV. BV is a common condition that occurs when the vagina is infected with bacteria, causing an imbalance in the local microbiome resulting in unpleasant but usually mild symptoms. However, it can have serious consequences in pregnant women, raising the chance of premature rupture of membranes, preterm birth, intra-amniotic infection, low birth weight and miscarriage. BV is treatable with antibiotics, but often BV redevelops shortly after antibiotic treatment has been completed, eventually leading to chronic recurrence and increased inflammation in the reproductive tract.

BV is a critically underserved condition, with prevalence among women of reproductive age between 23–29% and higher rates in certain low-and middle-income countries. Women in these regions face disproportionately high risks of preterm birth and associated complications, underscoring the global need for effective, accessible treatments. Thus, there is an urgent need to develop a therapeutic that can serve populations around the world, especially those in resource-constrained settings where the health burden is most acute.

We are thrilled that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has placed its trust and financing in Freya to address major unmet global health challenges. This is an important validation of our work and the potential of the DYSCOVER platform, enabling Freya to develop critically needed therapeutic candidates for women’s and infant health.” Colleen Acosta, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Freya Biosciences

Peter Bisgaard, Chairman of the Board of Freya Biosciences, added: “Freya’s mission is to develop innovative solutions that can transform the health outcomes for millions of women globally, including in low-resource settings. This strategic investment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation empowers us to take on one of the most pressing issues in maternal and infant health – bacterial vaginosis, its associated inflammation and connection to preterm birth. We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of our breakthrough therapies extend to women everywhere.”

In connection with the financing, Chris Chen, Partner, Strategic Investment Fund at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will join the Freya Biosciences board of directors as an observer, effective immediately.