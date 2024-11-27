GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce kidney failure risk and cardiovascular events

With evidence from 85,373 participants across 11 trials, GLP-1 receptor agonists significantly reduced kidney failure risk and cardiovascular events, showing consistent benefits across diabetes and non-diabetes populations.

Study: Effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists on kidney and cardiovascular disease outcomes: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. Image Credit: Shutterstock AI / Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology, researchers evaluate the effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists on kidney and cardiovascular outcomes.

Improving kidney and cardiovascular outcomes

Non-communicable diseases account for nearly 70% of global deaths, with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) among the top causes.

CKD affects over 850 million people worldwide and is projected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2050, driven primarily by the obesity epidemic and rising type 2 diabetes prevalence. These conditions, which are collectively referred to as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, are strongly interlinked, with overlapping risk factors contributing to poor outcomes.

Although sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists show promise in reducing cardiovascular and kidney risks, the potential for GLP-1 receptor agonists to prevent kidney failure remains unclear. Thus, further research is needed to clarify the role of these medications in broader populations and long-term outcomes.

About the study

The current study was conducted in accordance with Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, with the protocol registered in the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO). Eligible randomized controlled trials included at least 500 participants with type 2 diabetes, compared GLP-1 receptor agonists to placebo over at least 12 months, and reported clinical kidney or cardiovascular outcomes.

Related Stories

Trials involving dual-acting GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonists or surrogate outcomes were excluded. Post hoc, the Semaglutide Effects on Cardiovascular Outcomes in People with Overweight or Obesity (SELECT) trial, which was the first to assess GLP-1 receptor agonists in participants without diabetes, was incorporated into the analysis.

A search of MEDLINE, Embase, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL) through March 2024 identified eligible studies. The risk of bias was assessed using the Cochrane Risk of Bias 2 tool.

Primary outcomes included a composite kidney outcome, which comprised kidney failure, 50% or more estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, or death from kidney disease. Major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) like cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or stroke were also considered primary study outcomes.

Statistical analyses used hazard ratios (HRs) with random-effects models, heterogeneity was assessed through I², and evidence was graded using Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE).

Study findings

Database searches identified 5,136 records, with four additional records identified from other sources. After removing 1,066 duplicates, 4,074 records were screened, and 176 full-text articles were assessed for eligibility.

Ultimately, the meta-analysis included 11 trials from 21 articles. These studies comprised 85,373 participants, with a median sample size of 6,068.

Five trials focused on participants with cardiovascular disease or risk factors, three trials included participants with cardiovascular disease alone, one trial enrolled those with cardiovascular or kidney disease and additional risk factors, and one included participants regardless of cardiovascular history. Ten trials involved patients with type 2 diabetes, whereas one SELECT trial included individuals without diabetes.

Baseline characteristics were balanced across GLP-1 receptor agonist and placebo groups, with a median follow-up period of 25.2 months. The mean baseline eGFR was 77.2 mL/min/1.73 m², with 22.7% of participants having eGFR values below 60 mL/min/1.73 m².

Eight trials administered interventions weekly, whereas others used daily dosing or continuous infusions. Most studies included MACE as the primary cardiovascular outcome, whereas kidney outcomes varied across studies.

GLP-1 receptor agonists reduced the composite kidney outcome risk by 18% in study participants with type 2 diabetes, with consistent effects observed when the SELECT trial was included. Kidney failure risk and worsening kidney function were reduced by 16% and 21%, respectively.

MACE risk was reduced by 13% in individuals with diabetes and 14% when SELECT was included in the analysis. Subgroup analyses identified consistent treatment effects across different groups, with no significant heterogeneity observed by diabetes status for most outcomes.

GLP-1 receptor agonists also reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, and all-cause mortality, with high-certainty evidence. Hospitalization for heart failure was reduced by 13%.

Serious adverse events were similar between groups, although treatment discontinuation due to adverse events was more frequently reported in the GLP-1 receptor agonist group. There was no increased incidence of pancreatic or thyroid cancers, acute pancreatitis, severe hypoglycemia, or retinopathy.

Conclusions

The current study identifies an 18% reduction in composite kidney outcomes, a 16% decrease in kidney failure, and a 13% reduction in MACE risk in patients with type 2 diabetes prescribed GLP-1 agonists. Importantly, these benefits extended to cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, and all-cause mortality.

GLP-1 receptor agonists were effective across a wide range of patient subgroups and exhibited consistent results regardless of diabetes status. Although treatment discontinuation due to adverse effects was reported, no significant differences were observed in major adverse events, thus emphasizing the safety and clinical utility of these medications.

Journal reference:
  • Badve, S. V., Bilal, A., Lee, M. M. Y., et al. (2024). Effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists on kidney and cardiovascular disease outcomes: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology. doi:10.1016/S2213-8587(24)00271-7

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2024, November 27). GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce kidney failure risk and cardiovascular events. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 27, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241127/GLP-1-receptor-agonists-reduce-kidney-failure-risk-and-cardiovascular-events.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce kidney failure risk and cardiovascular events". News-Medical. 27 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241127/GLP-1-receptor-agonists-reduce-kidney-failure-risk-and-cardiovascular-events.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce kidney failure risk and cardiovascular events". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241127/GLP-1-receptor-agonists-reduce-kidney-failure-risk-and-cardiovascular-events.aspx. (accessed November 27, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2024. GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce kidney failure risk and cardiovascular events. News-Medical, viewed 27 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241127/GLP-1-receptor-agonists-reduce-kidney-failure-risk-and-cardiovascular-events.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Natural fat molecule shows promise for treating diabetic heart disease
How vitamin B3 could be the secret to living longer and protecting your heart
Titrzepatide reduces risk of death or worsening heart failure for patients with obesity-related heart failure
Study: 40% of newly diagnosed heart failure patients also have atrial fibrillation
Study reveals variability in polygenic risk scores for predicting heart disease
Study reveals new genetic explanation for dilated cardiomyopathy
Decoding the genetic roots of stroke and heart attack
UVA researchers discover how blood pressure medications affect kidneys

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study suggests a key to kick-start the heart's own repair mechanism