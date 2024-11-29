Covid-19 may raise risk of developing multiple sclerosis

Covid-19 may be a risk factor for multiple sclerosis (MS). This has been shown by new research at örebro University and örebro University Hospital, Sweden.

We saw a raised risk of MS among people who had severe Covid-19. However, only an extremely small number of people who had severe Covid-19 received a subsequent MS diagnosis." Scott Montgomery, professor in clinical epidemiology, Örebro University

Scott Montgomery examined the records of all patients with Covid-19 that were admitted to hospital in Sweden between 2020 and 2022.



The results showed that nearly 26 per 100,000 patients with serious Covid-19 subsequently developed MS. This was more than double the risk than in those without a Covid-19 diagnosis.



"I want to make it clear that MS is an uncommon disease and very few people in this study had an MS diagnosis linked with Covid-19. Approximately 26 people with new-onset MS per 100,000 with serious Covid-19 is only 0.02%."



Scott Montgomery suspects that the number who are diagnosed with MS following severe Covid-19 will increase over the years after the pandemic.



"It can take up to 10 to 20 years until an MS diagnosis following a relevant exposure to the brain or spinal cord. The extent to which serious Covid-19 is a cause of MS will become clearer in several years," says Scott Montgomery.



He hopes that the research will result in earlier diagnosis of MS among those affected so they can be treated before development of more advanced disease.



"Since the majority of people who were infected will not develop diseases such as MS, they should not worry. However, people with symptoms should seek medical advice. The earlier patients with MS are treated, the better quality of life they will have, because treatments delay the worsening of the disease," says Scott Montgomery.



He also emphasises the importance of ensuring that everyone is up to date with their vaccinations to prevent infections.



"There is a connection with the severity of Covid-19. More serious Covid-19, is associated with greater risk MS, possibly uncovering latent MS."



Similar research is underway on other diseases that could be caused by Covid-19. Research results come continuously.



"If we can follow the patient group that has been admitted to hospital for severe Covid-19 and identify diseases that are more likely to develop subsequently, we may be able to monitor for these diseases and hopefully help patients in a timely manner."



The research is published in Brain Communications.