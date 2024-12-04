Brain signature of resilience suggests a new way to recovery from trauma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San FranciscoDec 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers at UCSF find a brain signature of resilience in mice that suggests a new way of treating severe depression. 

Some people bounce back from trauma, but others get caught in depressive loops that sap the joy from their lives.

Now, scientists at UC San Francisco are learning how the brain creates these divergent experiences. They hope it will help them find a way to treat those who struggle with long-lasting symptoms of stress. 

The researchers found that stress changes activity in a brain circuit in mice, and these changes distinguish the mice that will recover from the ones that won't. 

The scientists stimulated some of the neurons in the less resilient mice to make the neurons fire more often. The mice stopped ruminating and sought out pleasure in the form of sugar-sweetened water. 

"Seeing that we can set these brain signals back on course in mice suggests that doing the same in humans could act as an antidepressant," said Mazen Kheirbek, PhD, an associate professor of psychiatry and senior author of the study, which appears Dec. 4 in Nature

The stress of indecision 

Kheirbek, a member of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, set out to find the neural signature with a team that included Frances Xia, PhD, an associate specialist in psychiatry at UCSF, and two scientists from Columbia University, Valeria Fascianelli, PhD, and Stefano Fusi, PhD.

The researchers looked at a brain region called the amygdala, which helps evaluate how risky it may be to seek a reward.

Related Stories

First, they observed brain activity while the mice were resting. Stress had changed the activity in the amygdala of the less resilient mice much more than it had in the resilient ones.

When the researchers gave the mice a choice between plain and sugar-sweetened water, the resilient mice easily chose the sugar water.

But the less resilient mice became obsessed and often opted for the plain water.

Xia looked at brain recordings of the mice who chose the sweet water. Their amygdala was communicating with a nearby brain region called the hippocampus that remembers and predicts. 

She saw a different pattern in the mice that could not decide whether to drink the plain or sweetened water. In those mice, the conversation between the two brain areas sputtered.

Connecting the dots 

Xia thought she could stop the mice from ruminating and improve their decision making if she could get the neurons that connect these two regions to fire more often.

She used a technique called chemogenetics, which employs artificial molecules that interact inside the body. 

The team attached one of the molecules, a receptor, to the surface of neurons in the hippocampus to make them fire.

Then, Xia injected the less resilient mice with a second molecule that bound to the receptor and made the neurons fire.

When the team once again gave the rumination-prone mice a choice of water, they took the sweet treat. The mice's brain activity also looked resilient.

The whole thing seemed like such a wild idea that I almost couldn't believe it worked. The process actually wiped out the whole state of indecision and turned these guys into resilient mice."

Frances Xia, PhD, associate specialist in psychiatry at UCSF

The team plans to look at human brain data to see if they can find similar signatures. 

Kheirbek is working with researchers at the Dolby Family Center for Mood Disorders to explore different ways of changing these brain patterns.

"There's considerable interest in finding out how we can we translate these discoveries to an approach that will work in people," he said. "If we can do that, we'll have a new, non-invasive way of treating depression." 

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Journal reference:

Xia, F., et al. (2024). Understanding the neural code of stress to control anhedonia. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-08241-y.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop new approach to effectively deliver therapeutics into the brain
Hypothalamic deep brain stimulation restores walking after spinal cord injury
Better maternal diet boosts brain growth and IQ in kids
Men face sharper brain aging from obesity and heart risks
Brain volume loss linked to Alzheimer's treatment may be caused by amyloid plaque removal
Heart health benefits soar with regular sleep schedules, research finds
Lower pulmonary gas exchange may be linked to impaired cognitive function in long COVID patients
How neural and hormonal gut-brain communication shapes metabolism and health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Individuals with less efficient learning mechanisms benefit more from brain stimulation