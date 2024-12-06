More plant protein, less animal protein tied to lower heart disease risk, not stroke

A higher plant-to-animal dietary protein ratio is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and coronary artery disease, but not stroke

Top view of legumes, beans, lentils, nuts, soy milk, tofu, cereals, seeds and sprouts on black table
Study: Dietary plant-to-animal protein ratio and risk of cardiovascular disease in 3 prospective cohorts. Image Credit: 5PH/Shutterstock.com

A recent American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study conducted a prospective cohort study to assess the relationship between cardiovascular disease and dietary plant-to-animal protein ratio.

Dietary protein intake and the risk of cardiovascular disease

In the United States, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of death, and international clinical practice guidelines, such as Canada’s Food Guide and the EAT-Lancet Commission suggest replacing some animal protein in the diet with plant protein to lower the risk of CVD. Despite this, in developed countries, most protein is derived from animal sources. In the US, the ratio of plant-to-animal (P: A) protein ratio in the diet is approximately 1:3.

Research has not yet documented the optimal ratio of animal and plant protein intake in the diet for CVD prevention. The lack of evaluation of the optimal ratio has led to an absence of recommendations concerning the relative contribution from these sources of protein. Therefore, public health guidance on protein sources can be refined by assessing ratios of the plant-to-animal protein.

About the study

To address the above-mentioned gap in the literature, three large US prospective cohort studies were conducted to evaluate the relationship between different deciles of plant-to-animal protein and CVD, including dose-response relationships. Statistical substitution models were used to assess CVD risk by replacing the top animal protein sources with plant protein sources. This helped account for the fact that diets with the same plant-to-animal protein ratio could include different protein sources.

The three prospective cohort studies were the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS), NHSII, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS). Hazard ratios (HRs) for CVD outcomes were estimated using multivariable-adjusted Cox proportional hazard models for 89,205 females in the NHSII (1991–2017), 70,918 females in the NHS (1984–2016), and 42,740 males from the HPFS (1986–2016). The percent energy from plant and animal protein was used to compute the P: A ratio. To determine the intake, a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was administered every 4 years.

CVD was defined as a composite of CAD, incident non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI), and fatal and non-fatal stroke. Death was confirmed by the National Death Index, relatives, or postal authorities. An array of covariates was considered, including medical history, family history, lifestyle, reproductive factors, medication use, and so on.

Study findings

During a 30-year follow-up, the median P: A ratio increased from about 0.36 to about 0.50. The cumulative average ratio ranged between 0.15 and 1.84, and, over the follow-up, the median calorie density from total protein remained consistent at around the 17%–19% range. As a percentage of total caloric intake, animal protein reduced from about 13% to about 11%, while the fraction of plant protein increased from about 5% to about 6%.

Related Stories

Overall, a lower risk of total CVD and CAD, but not stroke, was associated with a higher P: A ratio. The findings were insignificant for the NHSII cohort. The results were consistent in the pooled analyses, where a 1-standard deviation increase in the P: A ratio (~0.18) was associated with a lower risk of total CVD and CAD but not stroke. The findings for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes were insignificant.

Concerning the dose dependence, a significant risk reduction was noted early in the dose-response curve, followed by more gradual reductions. For stroke, no evidence of linear or nonlinear associations was noted. When higher P: A ratios were combined with higher protein density, the inverse associations with CVD and CAD were stronger. The results were largely consistent in sensitivity and sub-group analyses. In a substitution analysis, when energy from plant protein was used to replace 3% energy from animal protein, a significant reduction in the risk of CVD (18%) and CAD (24%) was noted, but not for stroke.

It was not possible to determine the optimal P: A ratio for CVD risk reduction owing to the possible different dose-response relationships for stroke and CAD. However, it was noted that at around a P: A ratio of 0.5, the risk for both CVD and stroke started to plateau or potentially increase. The ratio could be 0.76 or higher for the prevention of CAD.

Conclusions

The results suggest that a higher P: A ratio protein ratio is associated with a lower risk of CVD and CAD, but not stroke. The findings also indicate that plant protein consumption coupled with higher protein density may offer additional benefits in terms of cardiovascular health.

In the future, more research is needed to pin down the optimal P: A ratio for the prevention of CVD. Studies should also be conducted in populations where the consumption of plant protein, in general, is higher to understand the optimal ratio for the prevention of CAD and stroke.

Journal reference:
  • Glenn, J. A. et al. (2024) Dietary plant-to-animal protein ratio and risk of cardiovascular disease in 3 prospective cohorts. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. 120, 6, pp. 1373 – 1386. doihttps://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajcnut.2024.09.006 

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, December 06). More plant protein, less animal protein tied to lower heart disease risk, not stroke. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 06, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241206/More-plant-protein-less-animal-protein-tied-to-lower-heart-disease-risk-not-stroke.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "More plant protein, less animal protein tied to lower heart disease risk, not stroke". News-Medical. 06 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241206/More-plant-protein-less-animal-protein-tied-to-lower-heart-disease-risk-not-stroke.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "More plant protein, less animal protein tied to lower heart disease risk, not stroke". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241206/More-plant-protein-less-animal-protein-tied-to-lower-heart-disease-risk-not-stroke.aspx. (accessed December 06, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. More plant protein, less animal protein tied to lower heart disease risk, not stroke. News-Medical, viewed 06 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241206/More-plant-protein-less-animal-protein-tied-to-lower-heart-disease-risk-not-stroke.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Cancer therapy may raise heart attack and stroke risks by disrupting immune regulation in arteries
New study explores heart risks of cancer immunotherapy
Replacing carbohydrates with protein and fat improves cholesterol profiles in type 2 diabetes
Study links menopause hormone therapy to varied heart and blood clot risks
New computational pipeline identifies key biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease
Peptidomimetics as a new strategy to modulate Aurora-A and combat cancer
The heart has a mini-brain that controls its rhythm
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein found lingering in brain regions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights the critical role of TLR7 in sex-biased Alzheimer’s-related demyelination