Stubble burning in Punjab linked to health problems and high household costs

Punjab is the epicenter of stubble burning in India. Although the majority of residents are aware of the harmful effects of burning crop waste, it is still a widespread practice, with serious consequences for health, household expenditures and the environment.

One of the most notable findings was that migrant agricultural workers, who stay in the region only during seed cultivation time, reported better health than the residents of the stubble burning areas. This suggests that exposure to stubble burning may play a significant role in deteriorating the health of the local population." Koustuv Dalal, project leader, senior health economist and professor of public health, at Mid Sweden University

The report "Insights and Realism of Stubble Burning in India: Health Economics Analyses" results from a collaborative project between Mid Sweden University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. The project, funded by the Swedish Research Council, has deepened the understanding of the social, economic, environmental and health consequences of stubble burning in Punjab, India.

"Our research shows that stubble burning has far-reaching consequences for air quality and people's quality of life. We discovered that the health-related quality of life is so low in the region that the results indicate a need for extensive efforts to improve both health and the environment", says Professor Koustuv Dalal.

The research studies, conducted in four districts of Punjab, measured emissions from stubble burning and analyzed its effects on water and soil quality. In addition, focus groups and interviews evaluated the residents' health, economy, awareness, and perception.

The report states that stubble burning can be linked to a number of health problems, such as coughing, breathing problems, allergic reactions, cancers, and indigestion problems. Students report that they are affected in their daily activities, and infertility in the core areas of problem areas of the region has increased significantly.

In addition to the health effects, a majority of families report spending more than 10 per cent of their household expenditure on health care costs, underscoring very high financial burdens.

"It is critical that policy makers and communities in Punjab adopt a holistic approach to preventing stubble burning. Our research points to the potential of alternative methods such as subsidized machinery, development of markets for straw as raw material and diversification of crops, especially Basmati rice production", says Professor Dalal.

With the report, the researchers hope to help create community engagement and increase capacity to reduce the harmful effects of stubble burning in Punjab and other regions of India.

"By combining technical solutions and society-driven awareness, one can take a step towards cleaner air and better health for future generations. The study has immense importance in the current scenario as the stubble burning is increasingly becoming a global problem igniting more greenhouse gases", concludes Professor Koustuv Dalal.