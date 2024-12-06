Stubble burning in Punjab linked to health problems and high household costs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mid Sweden UniversityDec 6 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Punjab is the epicenter of stubble burning in India. Although the majority of residents are aware of the harmful effects of burning crop waste, it is still a widespread practice, with serious consequences for health, household expenditures and the environment.

One of the most notable findings was that migrant agricultural workers, who stay in the region only during seed cultivation time, reported better health than the residents of the stubble burning areas. This suggests that exposure to stubble burning may play a significant role in deteriorating the health of the local population."

Koustuv Dalal, project leader, senior health economist and professor of public health, at Mid Sweden University

The report "Insights and Realism of Stubble Burning in India: Health Economics Analyses" results from a collaborative project between Mid Sweden University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. The project, funded by the Swedish Research Council, has deepened the understanding of the social, economic, environmental and health consequences of stubble burning in Punjab, India.

"Our research shows that stubble burning has far-reaching consequences for air quality and people's quality of life. We discovered that the health-related quality of life is so low in the region that the results indicate a need for extensive efforts to improve both health and the environment", says Professor Koustuv Dalal.

The research studies, conducted in four districts of Punjab, measured emissions from stubble burning and analyzed its effects on water and soil quality. In addition, focus groups and interviews evaluated the residents' health, economy, awareness, and perception.

The report states that stubble burning can be linked to a number of health problems, such as coughing, breathing problems, allergic reactions, cancers, and indigestion problems. Students report that they are affected in their daily activities, and infertility in the core areas of problem areas of the region has increased significantly.

Related Stories

In addition to the health effects, a majority of families report spending more than 10 per cent of their household expenditure on health care costs, underscoring very high financial burdens.

"It is critical that policy makers and communities in Punjab adopt a holistic approach to preventing stubble burning. Our research points to the potential of alternative methods such as subsidized machinery, development of markets for straw as raw material and diversification of crops, especially Basmati rice production", says Professor Dalal.

With the report, the researchers hope to help create community engagement and increase capacity to reduce the harmful effects of stubble burning in Punjab and other regions of India.

"By combining technical solutions and society-driven awareness, one can take a step towards cleaner air and better health for future generations. The study has immense importance in the current scenario as the stubble burning is increasingly becoming a global problem igniting more greenhouse gases", concludes Professor Koustuv Dalal.

Source:

Mid Sweden University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate
Antibiotic activity altered by interaction with nanoplastics, new research shows
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Research suggests no need for yellow fever vaccine booster after initial dose
Heart health benefits soar with regular sleep schedules, research finds
New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration