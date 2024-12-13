Study highlights the impact of Reiki on pain, fatigue, and anxiety in cancer outpatients

A recent study conducted at University Hospitals Connor Whole Health has evaluated a Reiki program designed for outpatients with cancer and receiving infusion treatments at two University Hospitals infusion centers.

The study, entitled "Evaluation of a Reiki Volunteer Program within Two Cancer Infusion Centers," was recently published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management, a peer-reviewed journal that serves as an interdisciplinary audience of professionals. This retrospective review, conducted between March 2022 and February 2024, evaluated the effects of Reiki on outpatients receiving infusion treatments such as chemotherapy. During Reiki sessions, a trained practitioner generates relaxation and healing responses in the body by placing their hands on or above the body of the receiver or themselves.

Participants at the infusion clinics completed the Edmonton Symptom Assessment System (ESAS) measures for pain, fatigue, anxiety, nausea, and well-being before and after a 15–20-minute Reiki session during their infusion treatments.

The study included 392 Reiki sessions provided to 268 unique patients, with a mean age of 63.3 years. The demographic breakdown was 57.5% female, 71.6% White, and 26.5% Black/African American. The results were compelling, showing clinically significant mean improvements in all measured symptoms: pain -1.78 [95% CI: -2.38, -1.18], fatigue -1.33 [95% CI: -1.85, -0.82], anxiety -2.09 [95% CI: -2.68, -1.50], nausea -2.30 [95% CI: -2.95, -1.62], and wellbeing 1.37 [95% CI: 0.95, 1.79].

The study provided evidence for the short-term benefit of Reiki on cancer-related symptoms among outpatients receiving infusions. The participants were also highly satisfied overall with the Reiki session, demonstrating acceptability. Qualitative feedback indicated that participants experienced relaxation, symptom reduction, body sensations, emotions, gratitude, and wanted another Reiki session. Further research is needed to explore the long-term benefits of Reiki and to expand the program to more healthcare locations.

This research represents that Reiki therapy provides clinically significant improvements. The positive feedback from participants underscores the potential of Reiki as a complementary therapy in clinical settings. UH Connor Whole Health is committed to ensuring whole-person care is established and delivered for every patient.

"UH Connor Whole Health is prioritizing integrative approaches to care and producing groundbreaking research in the field, this study has provided valuable insights for the effects Reiki can have on our patients." Francoise Adan, MD, Chief Whole Health and Well-being Officer at UH and Director of UH Connor Whole Health.