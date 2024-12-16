Fairjourney Biologics establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
FairJourney Biologics S.A.Dec 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

FairJourney Biologics S.A., leaders in the discovery and optimization of antibodies, today announced it has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to support its strategy for ongoing growth and innovation. The advisory board comprises renowned industry experts appointed to support the identification of strategic opportunities, enhance scientific excellence, and drive the development of cutting-edge technologies. This alignment ensures the Company remains at the forefront of antibody discovery, addressing market needs and future trends.

The addition of the Scientific Advisory Board to our team marks a significant milestone for FairJourney Biologics. Their collective expertize will guide our scientific efforts, helping us accelerate growth and deliver the next generation of antibody discovery technologies to our customers and stakeholders."

António Parada, CEO, FairJourney Biologics

Dr. Janine Schuurman joins as Chair of FairJourney Biologics' SAB. Her career has centered around innovative research and new technology in antibody discovery and development for novel therapeutic modalities. She was Senior Vice President, Head Antibody Research & Technology at Genmab, joining in 2000 as one of the first ten employees on the R&D team and going on to hold several senior positions over 22 years at the Company. Janine has co-invented an impressive portfolio of therapeutic antibodies, approved and in clinical and pre-clinical development, and antibody discovery and development platforms. She advises a number of companies and collaborates with leading industry organizations, including as President of The Antibody Society. Janine holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology from the University of Amsterdam.

Janine commented: "FairJourney Biologics is established as a global leader in antibody discovery services. As SAB Chair, I am very much looking forward to joining the Company's journey to broaden innovation and its impact on the industry."

Related Stories

Dr. Elaine Sullivan brings over 25 years of industry experience; holding senior executive positions at several pharma and biotech companies, including as a member of the Senior Global R&D management team at Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca. Elaine was Vice President R&D; Head of New Opportunities Therapy Area at AstraZeneca, and having been at the Company for over 16 years, moved to Eli Lilly as Vice President of Global External Research & Development. She co-founded and led Carrick Therapeutics as CEO, has established 14 new companies, and gained extensive international Non-executive Director Board expertize in public companies across Europe. Elaine gained her Ph.D. in Molecular Virology from The University of Edinburgh.

Dr. Tariq Ghayur has over 30 years' experience leading multi-disciplinary, cross-therapeutic area Biologics discovery programs and developing novel biologics platforms in different organizations, including BASF Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, and most recently as Distinguished Research Fellow and Head of Foundational Immunology Department at AbbVie. Several of the Biologics programs Tariq's teams pioneered have resulted in clinical development candidates. He holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from McGill University and completed his post-doctoral training at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Victor Greiff is an Associate Professor for Systems Immunology at the University of Oslo and the Director of Computational Immunology at Imprint Labs, a non-profit focused research organization for immunology. His group develops machine learning, computational and experimental tools for immune-repertoire-based in silico immunodiagnostics and immunotherapeutics discovery and design. Victor received his Ph.D. in Systems Immunology from Humboldt University and performed his postdoctoral training at ETH Zürich.

Source:

FairJourney Biologics S.A.

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Kyushu University team develops antibody to fight age-related muscle atrophy
Next-generation cell-penetrating antibodies could transform cancer treatment
New AI tool maps millions of CD8+ T cells to advance disease research
Squid-inspired technology could replace needles for medications and vaccines
First-in-class monoclonal antibody shows promise for rare, aggressive hyperinflammatory condition
Skin as an immune hero: Fighting infections with self-made antibodies
Heart health benefits soar with regular sleep schedules, research finds
Gut transit time and pH shape microbiome individuality and dietary responses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence