Nutraceuticals: exploring potential benefits and challenges of an unregulated healthcare frontier

The neutraceutical market was valued at USD 540 billion in 2022 and is expected to almost double by 2030

A recent European Journal of Clinical Nutrition study noted the successful application of nutraceuticals in treating various health conditions while also highlighting the associated risks.

What are nutraceuticals?

Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources that confer medicinal and nutritional benefits.

The categories of nutraceuticals include dietary supplements containing multiple nutrients, functional foods containing specific nutrients, medicinal foods that are formulated to manage a specific disease, and farmaceuticals produced from modified agricultural crops or animals. Furthermore, there are nutraceutical beverages containing health-promoting additives and nutraceuticals in pharmaceutical form.

Benefits of nutraceuticals

Research has shown that the gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) ergic system influences sleep as it is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter system in the central nervous system. Nutraceuticals could modulate the GABA neurotransmitter, GABA receptors, and GABA synthesis and degradation for better sleep outcomes.

Nutraceuticals have also been widely used for migraine treatment, offering a safe and natural alternative to conventional therapies. They suppress inflammation, curb oxidative stress, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome, all of which are implicated in migraine pathology.

Nutraceuticals can slow aging and shield against diseases. Concerning oxidative stress, conventional forms like pills have poorer stability and bioavailability. However, nanotechnology has helped overcome this limitation by producing less toxic, more bioavailable, and sustainable nutraceuticals. Concerning mental health, the important role of the gut-brain-microbiome (GBM) axis has been well established.

Research suggests that symbiotics, prebiotics, or probiotics can alleviate mood dysregulation and effectively treat obesity. Furthermore, psychobiotics have been deemed to be a new treatment for schizophrenia.

Research has shown that regular mushroom consumption may benefit cognitive function during aging. Concerning Alzheimer’s disease (AD) management, a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and micronutrients can positively affect brain changes. One study showed the beneficial effects of pomegranate seed oil in preventing brain neurodegeneration, owing to its large anti-inflammatory fatty acids and antioxidant content.

Some pediatric trials showed benefits during colic episodes with fennel, multiple herbal extracts, and other nutraceuticals. Supplements like peppermint oil capsules and psyllium fibers have been helpful for irritable bowel syndrome and abdominal pain. Nutraceuticals like curcumin, boswellia, green tea catechins, berberine, and cranberry can offer potential benefits in managing gastrointestinal disorders. Additionally, Me23 and Me08, derived from turmeric extract, lower virus replication, and existing results suggest that Me23 can lessen the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), especially on the nervous system. Nutraceuticals have also been shown to be effective in reducing skin aging.

Risks associated with the use of nutraceuticals

Unlike food or drugs, supplements aren’t approved before sale. The evidence of health benefits for well-nourished adults is limited, and some products can be toxic. Lax regulations on nutraceuticals can lead to more harm than benefit. To ensure safe use, all stakeholders should collaborate, and reporting systems should be improved.

Concerning cardiovascular disease and cancer, the evidence is limited. Vitamin and mineral supplementation only showed a small reduction in cancer incidence. In high-risk individuals, beta-carotene increases lung cancer risk and the possibility of other harmful outcomes. Furthermore, research has shown that a high intake of most amino acid supplements can lead to detrimental side effects. More research should be conducted to understand the suitability of these amino acid supplements under certain circumstances, the effects of high doses, and long-term consumption effects.

The long-term use of some dietary supplements may lead to toxicity and cancer. Some supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, red yeast rice, garlic, cinnamon, and turmeric are marketed for “cholesterol health,” but they lack the regulatory scrutiny that pharmaceutical drugs are subjected to. Therefore, their use shouldn’t replace proven therapies. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acid supplements may prolong bleeding time, so caution is advised for blood-thinner users.

Semaglutide (Wegovy) has been recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for chronic weight management. Rare but serious side effects are being reported with semaglutide use. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, which are used for obesity treatment, are promising for weight loss but entail side effects and risks. In fact, one pharmacovigilance study has demonstrated mortality and serious adverse events related to GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Conclusions

Nutraceuticals, which are products that blend food and medicine, are gaining popularity for their potential to address multiple health concerns. Research has shown that nutraceuticals may ease migraines, improve sleep quality, fight oxidative stress, and foster mental well-being. Nutraceuticals may also augment cognitive function, aid in the management of neurodegenerative diseases, and lower weight and pain.

However, safety concerns cannot be ignored due to lax regulations. Furthermore, inaccurate and misleading claims can also be widely prevalent. To ensure safe and effective use, more research, stricter regulations, and greater consumer awareness are essential.