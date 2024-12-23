Wellness influencers show higher rates of vaccine opposition on social media

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of MichiganDec 23 2024

New work by U-M School of Information lecturer Elle O’Brien, student Ronith Ganjigunta and UMSI assistant professor Paramveer Dhillon found that wellness influencers were more likely to post messages on Twitter in 2020-2022 (rebranded as X in 2023) expressing anti-vaccination stances during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, reveals higher rates of vaccination opposition among Twitter wellness influencers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper’s goal, O’Brien said, was to better understand the role of wellness influencers online.

Why do wellness influencers exist, why do they attract such large audiences and what void are they filling?

One hypothesis is that wellness influencers serve as an alternative to traditional authorities like medical professionals and health scientists when trust in public institutions is low. And indeed, we found support for this idea. Part of the role of being a wellness influencer may be to fill a void left over by diminished trust in traditional experts.”

Elle O’Brien, U-M School of Information lecturer

Notably, about 50% of the wellness influencer accounts identified before the pandemic went on to post anti-vaccine messaging, which was about twice as frequent as a control group of accounts.

“They often shared posts urging followers to protect children from the harms of vaccines, or to oppose authoritarian government overreach,” she said.

Related Stories

O’Brien’s interest in how the public forms attitudes on science began during her previous work as a neuroscientist.

“I’m interested in how people present themselves as scientific, even if they’re not engaging with research in the way that working scientists would,” she said. “And I’m interested in how people decide what counts as valid science when they might not have the specialized knowledge to fully understand it.”

Source:

University of Michigan

Journal reference:

O’Brien, E., et al. (2024). Personal Brands Versus Public Health: How Wellness Influencers Responded to COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts on Social Media (Preprint). Journal of Medical Internet Research. doi.org/10.2196/56651.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 raises the risk of type 2 diabetes in children, study reveals
Masks and smart seating cut COVID-19 risks on flights, review finds
Incidence and risk factors of an invasive fungal lung infection among COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 mRNA vaccine linked to myocardial scarring in adolescents and young adults
Could vitamin D help COVID-19 patients? Meta-analysis highlights potential ICU reduction
New study reveals long-term brainstem damage in COVID-19 survivors using advanced MRI scans
Link between COVID-19 and long-term risk of autoimmune and autoinflammatory connective tissue disorders
Mucosal COVID-19 boosters outperform mRNA shots in preventing upper airway infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds nirmatrelvir-ritonavir reduces severe COVID-19 and long COVID risks in high-risk patients