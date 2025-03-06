Does abstaining from social media make us happier people? Probably not

A new study challenges the idea that quitting social media boosts happiness, finding no significant link between abstinence and improved well-being. Could the "social media detox" be overrated?

Social media and digital online concept, man using smart phone.Study: The effects of social media abstinence on affective well-being and life satisfaction: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Image Credit: Anucha Tiemsom/Shutterstock.com

In a recent publication in Scientific Reports, researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to investigate the associations between social media abstinence and overall well-being.

They collated, screened, and analyzed ten publications from six online scientific repositories, totaling 4,674 participants.

Contrary to the increasingly popular belief that social media abstinence has a positive impact on happiness and life satisfaction, the study found no statistically meaningful evidence for this interaction, suggesting that social media abstinence may not present an avenue for enhancing individual well-being.

Background

Social media is an umbrella term for online (digital) platforms that allow users to connect and share content in a semi-public space. It has witnessed unprecedented growth in today's increasingly online world, with an estimated 5.2 billion users, roughly 64% of the human population.

While social media use has several noteworthy benefits, including data sharing and relationship building, it also presents an equal number of drawbacks. Several reports highlight the potential of platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly 'Twitter') to induce stress, 'FOMO' (fear of missing out), and substantial reductions in productivity.

Additionally, several research works have investigated the "mobile connectivity paradox" – simultaneous feelings of enhanced and infringed-upon autonomy.

These demerits have prompted several news articles and public campaigns calling for 'social media detox' (voluntary social media abstinence) as a means to reclaim one's life satisfaction, productivity, and holistic well-being.

Related Stories

Previous research efforts have attempted to validate the benefits of these temporary social media breaks but have arrived at confounding conclusions—while a few studies have found varying satisfaction improvements following social media disconnect, most others have found no such association.

About the study

The present study aims to settle the debate surrounding social media abstinence and its believed benefits by reviewing pertinent scientific literature on the topic and reanalyzing previous results through meta-analytic methodologies.

To account for the variation in previous research hypotheses and issues of focus, the present review focuses on two specific indicators of social media (abstinence) impacts – affective well-being and life satisfaction, the two most used measures of subjective well-being.

The review complies with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Study data (publications of interest) were acquired from six online scientific repositories: PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, Cochrane Library, Google Scholar, and Communication Source using a custom search strategy.

Identified publications were subjected to a title, abstract, and full-text screening process with those: 1. Conducted on adult participants, 2. Reporting affective well-being and life satisfaction metrics, and 3. Not conducted in conjunction with other forms of abstinence (e.g., smartphone abstinence) included for meta-analysis.

The Downs and Black checklist were administered to reduce the risk of bias between included studies. Additionally, publication bias was minimized using contour-enhanced funnel plots, Egger's test, and Duval and Tweedie's trim-and-fill procedure.

Statistical (meta) analyses were carried out using a random effects model built on the principles of the Hartung-Knapp-Sidik-Jonkman method. Inter-study heterogeneity was measured using τ2 and I2 statistics.

Study findings

The initial literature search identified 5,014 potential publications, of which 762 were found to be duplicates across the included online repositories. Screening procedures further trimmed this number to only 10 publications meeting all review/meta-analysis inclusion criteria. Together, the publications comprised a total sample size of 4,674 participants (~65% female).

Notably, in included studies, social media abstinence durations ranged from 1 to 28 days, which was relatively short and may not sufficiently represent the impacts of months or years of abstinence.

Nevertheless, meta-analysis results revealed no statistically significant impacts (positive or negative) of social media abstinence, irrespective of the duration measured (up to 28 days). These results were consistent across both effective well-being and life satisfaction measures. Adjusting for sex (male versus female) or age group did not alter these results.

"…the definition of social media was not entirely clear in some of the studies. Certain authors did not state, for example, whether instant messaging applications were also considered social media in their studies. In three of the studies, the devices that the participants were asked to abstain from were also not specified." 

Risk of bias and heterogeneity assessments validated the robustness of these findings. However, while the present study addresses and settles the ongoing debate surrounding social media detox, it is not without limitations.

Most notably, the limited sample durations of included publications leave prolonged social media abstinence duration inconclusive impacts. Furthermore, the limited number of studies meeting inclusion criteria highlights the dearth of data and research on the topic.

Conclusions

The present review suggests that short-term social media abstinence may not help address or reverse social media's demerits, prompting a search for alternative avenues to enhance individual well-being.

It highlights the need for further research, mainly focusing on social media abstinence's longer-duration impacts.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, March 06). Does abstaining from social media make us happier people? Probably not. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 06, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Does-abstaining-from-social-media-make-us-happier-people-Probably-not.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Does abstaining from social media make us happier people? Probably not". News-Medical. 06 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Does-abstaining-from-social-media-make-us-happier-people-Probably-not.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Does abstaining from social media make us happier people? Probably not". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Does-abstaining-from-social-media-make-us-happier-people-Probably-not.aspx. (accessed March 06, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. Does abstaining from social media make us happier people? Probably not. News-Medical, viewed 06 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Does-abstaining-from-social-media-make-us-happier-people-Probably-not.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch
Can parents' diet predict childhood obesity? New research weighs in
Can an online lifestyle plan keep your brain sharp? Research says yes
Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
The Future of CBD research, marketing, and regulation
Rethinking mental health research through AI-driven simulations
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research