New insights into prevalence and risk factors of anemia among women of reproductive age in China

Anemia significantly impacts global public health, with over 571 million women at risk of adverse health outcomes due to iron deficiency and other causes. This nationwide, population-based study in China aims to estimate the prevalence of anemia among women of reproductive age, explore geographic variations, and investigate the association between anemia and metabolic factors, particularly overweight and obesity. The study utilizes data from the Meinian Healthcare Group system, providing insights into the epidemiological characteristics of anemia and contributing to the development of targeted intervention strategies.

Between 2019 and 2021, the global prevalence of anemia in women showed a minimal decline, with the prevalence increasing from 28.5% in 2013 to 29.9% in 2019. Anemia results from multiple conditions, including nutrient deficiencies and chronic infections. In China, the prevalence of anemia varies by demographic and geographic regions, with a rising risk observed since 2010. The study focuses on non-pregnant women aged 18-49, defining anemia as a hemoglobin concentration <120.0 g/L, adjusted for altitude. The prevalence of anemia was categorized into mild, moderate, and severe, with moderate and severe anemia combined into moderate and worse anemia.



The study reveals that the prevalence of overall anemia is 15.8%, with 41.5% classified as moderate and worse. Anemia is more prevalent in older women, with the highest prevalence observed in those aged 40-44 years. Geographic variations in anemia prevalence are significant, with the highest prevalence in Xizang and the lowest in Guizhou. The study also finds a positive association between anemia and impaired kidney function and a history of cesarean delivery, while overweight and obesity are negatively associated with overall anemia but positively associated with moderate and worse anemia. The findings suggest that metabolic factors play a role in the prevalence of anemia, highlighting the need for comprehensive strategies that address both anemia and metabolic disorders.



The study's limitations include a focus on urban areas and the lack of clinical records to identify the subtype of anemia. Despite these limitations, the study provides robust estimates of anemia prevalence and underscores the importance of considering geographic and metabolic factors in anemia reduction strategies. The findings call for increased attention to anemia among women of reproductive age and suggest that managing metabolic risk factors could be crucial in reducing the burden of anemia.