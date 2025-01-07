Study reveals neutrophils' dynamic role in cancer progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesJan 7 2025

Neutrophils are the most abundant white blood cells in the human body, primarily recognized for their essential roles in fighting infections and regulating inflammation. However, their involvement in cancer progression has long been a subject of intrigue and confusion. These immune cells exhibit a paradoxical behavior within tumors, where they can either promote or inhibit cancer growth. This dual functionality suggests that neutrophils are highly plastic, with their actions shaped by dynamic environmental cues within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Understanding this complexity is crucial for unraveling the full scope of their impact on cancer development and progression.

A team of researchers from the Department of Liver Surgery and Transplantation at the Liver Cancer Institute and Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, have published a review (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0192) in Cancer Biology & Medicine. The paper delves into the nuanced roles neutrophils play within the TME, offering a detailed exploration of their heterogeneity and plasticity. The study presents a comprehensive synthesis of current research and identifies new therapeutic opportunities for targeting neutrophils in cancer treatment.

This review challenges the conventional view of neutrophils as mere short-lived effectors, focusing instead on their diversity and adaptability within the TME. The study traces the journey of neutrophils from their origins in the bone marrow to their specialized roles within tumors. Researchers emphasize how the local cytokine and chemokine landscape influences the recruitment and functional orientation of neutrophil subsets. Notably, the review highlights how these subsets, with distinct gene signatures and temporal functions, can influence tumor behavior and patient outcomes. Subsets involved in antigen presentation and angiogenesis were identified as key players, linked to specific tumor types and clinical prognoses. This wealth of information provides a foundation for developing targeted immunotherapies that harness the unique dynamics of neutrophils.

Our findings challenge the conventional view of neutrophils as transient, effector cells. Instead, we reveal their remarkable heterogeneity and dynamic role in the TME. These insights are critical for designing more effective cancer therapies that leverage the full potential of the immune system."

Dr. Qiang Gao, corresponding author of the study

The implications of this research are profound, offering new avenues for the development of prognostic models and targeted cancer therapies. By focusing on the plasticity of neutrophils and combining therapies that modulate their behavior, the study paves the way for more personalized and effective treatments. This new approach has the potential to enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer, opening doors to more advanced and tailored therapeutic strategies.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Zhang, M., et al. (2024). Complex role of neutrophils in the tumor microenvironment: an avenue for novel immunotherapies. Cancer Biology and Medicine. doi.org/10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0192.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New immunotherapy shows long-term benefits in preventing squamous cell carcinoma
Researchers grow tumor organoids from blood to tackle breast cancer metastasis
Persistent or increasing breast density linked to higher cancer risk
Topical immunotherapy clears precancerous skin lesions and reduces cancer risk
Advanced imaging technology detects undiagnosed metastases in high-risk prostate cancer
Study reveals how fatty liver disease leads to liver cancer
Study identifies best imaging methods for evaluating brain tumor response in melanoma patients
Scientists launch public resource to classify cancer subtypes for better diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Metastatic breast cancer associated with higher risk of pre-existing cardiovascular disease