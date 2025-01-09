Addressing COPD and metabolic syndrome requires comprehensive research efforts

COPD FoundationJan 9 2025

Additional research addressing the connection between chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and metabolic syndrome is needed to improve holistic patient care, according to a new editorial. The editorial is published in the November 2024 issue of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal.

COPD is an inflammatory lung disease, comprising several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

People with COPD also experience multiple comorbidities. Metabolic syndrome – when a person has diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and high blood pressure – is a common comorbidity in people living with COPD.

This new editorial examines three areas where additional research is needed to explore the relationship between COPD and metabolic syndrome: outcomes research, intervention trials and health services research.

We are seeing an increased need to approach patient care from a whole person, whole body perspective, particularly for people experiencing several comorbidities, which is common in people living with COPD. We need to shift from a COPD-focused approach to an integrated care approach that considers all comorbidities, specifically those present in metabolic syndrome. Expanding research efforts in these areas would allow us to fill knowledge gaps, advance holistic patient care and help eliminate access to treatment barriers."

Jamuna K. Krishnan, MD, M.B.A., pulmonologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and lead author of the editorial

Source:

COPD Foundation

Journal reference:

Krishnan, J. K., & Bon, J. (2024). COPD and Metabolic Syndrome: Unanswered Questions and Opportunities for Innovation. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases Journal of the COPD Foundation. doi.org/10.15326/jcopdf.2024.0576.

