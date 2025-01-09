Electrical stimulation proven to increase muscle mass and strength

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of Texas at El PasoJan 9 2025

If building strength and muscle mass is part of your New Year's Resolution, you may want to add a new routine to your workout.

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES), or electrical muscle stimulation for short, uses electrical currents to contract muscles. The stimulation devices are easy to use and widely available on the market, according to Sudip Bajpeyi, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Kinesiology at The University of Texas at El Paso, but he has often wondered, "Can these stimulators offer any benefits when used during resistance training? What does the research say?"

Well, the results are in - and they are promising. In a new meta-analysis study published this month in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, Bajpeyi found that using NMES while doing resistance training leads to greater muscle mass and strength compared to resistance training alone.

Bajpeyi and his team conducted the meta-analysis comprising more than a dozen studies that used NMES and reviewed their results.

A meta-analysis provides more comprehensive evidence on studies that explore the same research question. This approach allows us to move beyond the limitations of individual studies and make more informed, evidence-based conclusions."

Sudip Bajpeyi, Ph.D.,Professor, Department of Kinesiology, The University of Texas at El Paso

Co-authors on the study are Gabriel Narvaez, a recently graduated master's student in kinesiology, and Jehu N. Apaflo, a doctoral student in interdisciplinary health sciences.

The team specifically analyzed research that combined NMES with resistance training.

The analysis focused on studies where participants performed traditional resistance exercises, such as bench presses or squats, while using NMES devices. That's when you do about eight to 12 repetitions of one weight training exercise, rest and repeat, Bajpeyi said.

Related Stories

The studies compared the results of participants using electrical stimulators while exercising to those who did the exercises with no electrical stimulation. Participants' muscle mass and strength were assessed at the beginning and the end of each study. Training periods for participants ranged from two to 16 weeks, with longer durations yielding better results.

"Under normal conditions, the brain activates muscles by sending signals through the nervous system." Bajpeyi said. "NMES mimics this process by delivering external electrical currents to the nerves, causing the muscles to contract, without input from the brain. Think of it as though your muscles are contracting involuntarily."

Bajpeyi is the director of the Metabolic Nutrition and Exercise Research (MiNER) lab at UTEP, where his team studies how NMES or other interventions can improve physical and metabolic health.

Funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, Bajpeyi is currently investigating how NMES might help regulate blood glucose levels and reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes.

"Exercise is medicine, but not everyone is able or willing to engage in traditional exercise" he said. "NMES has great potential for improving metabolic health by building muscle mass, which can help the body process blood glucose more effectively."

Bajpeyi said his NMES study results are forthcoming.

Source:

The University of Texas at El Paso

Journal reference:

Narvaez, G., et al. (2025). The additive effect of neuromuscular electrical stimulation and resistance training on muscle mass and strength. European Journal of Applied Physiology. doi.org/10.1007/s00421-024-05700-2.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links glymphatic system damage to vascular dementia
Decades of research push cytomegalovirus vaccine closer to reality
Yale study identifies molecular mechanism behind some lissencephaly disorders
Brain mapping reveals cell-specific aging patterns
High blood pressure may not harm brains of 90-year-olds, study finds
Sugary beverages contribute to millions of diabetes and heart disease cases
AI-based tool identifies subtypes of Type 2 diabetes using glucose monitors
Scientists discover new target for treating aggressive brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists uncover how aging rewires the brain's molecular landscape