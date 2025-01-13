Researchers uncover role of perivascular cells in blood vessel dysfunction

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oregon Health & Science UniversityJan 13 2025

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have uncovered how specialized cells surrounding small blood vessels, known as perivascular cells, contribute to blood vessel dysfunction in chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and fibrosis. The findings, published today in Science Advances, could change how these diseases are treated.

The study, led by Luiz Bertassoni, D.D.S., Ph.D., founding director of the Knight Cancer Precision Biofabrication Hub and a professor at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute and the OHSU School of Dentistry, shows that perivascular cells sense changes in nearby tissues and send signals that disrupt blood vessel function, worsening disease progression.

Nearly a decade ago, Bertassoni and his team developed a method to 3D print blood vessels in the lab - a breakthrough recognized as one of the top scientific discoveries of the year by Discover magazine. Since then, they've focused on engineering blood vessels that better mimic those in the human body to study more complex diseases.

Historically, endothelial cells lining blood vessels have been considered the main contributors of vascular disease. Our findings represent a paradigm shift, showing how perivascular cells, instead, act as important sentinels. They detect changes in tissues and coordinating vascular responses. This opens the door to entirely new treatment strategies."

Luiz Bertassoni, D.D.S., Ph.D., founding director of the Knight Cancer Precision Biofabrication Hub and professor at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute and the OHSU School of Dentistry

Cristiane Miranda Franca, D.D.S., Ph.D., the study's lead author, is an assistant professor in the OHSU School of Dentistry and holds appointments with the OHSU Knight Cancer Precision Biofabrication Hub and Knight Cancer Institute's Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center, or CEDAR.

"The applications of this research are wide," she said. "We've shown for the first time how perivascular cells trigger inflammation and signal blood vessel changes when surrounding tissues are altered."

The study used an innovative "blood vessel on-a-chip" model developed by Christopher Chen, M.D., Ph.D., and his team from Boston University and the Wyss Institute at Harvard, who are collaborators on this project. By replicating conditions like tissue stiffening and scarring - common in aging, chronic diseases and cancer - the researchers discovered that perivascular cells drive blood vessel leakage and distortion, worsening inflammation and disease.

Related Stories

"When we removed perivascular cells, blood vessels essentially failed to respond to tissue changes," Franca said.

The findings shed light on the relationship between the extracellular matrix, blood vessel function and disease progression. Perivascular cells could become targets for therapies aimed at restoring normal vascular function and reducing the progression of various diseases such as fibrosis, diabetes and cancer.

Importantly, the research also holds promise for cancer prevention and early intervention. Early detection and treatment of changes in these cells could help stop tumors before they grow.

"If we intervene early, we might prevent precancerous lesions from advancing to full-blown cancer," Bertassoni said. "This could revolutionize how we approach cancer prevention and treatment."

In addition to Bertassoni and Franca, OHSU co-authors include Maria Elisa Lima Verde, Ph.D., Alice Correa Silva-Sousa, D.D.S., Ph.D., Amin Mansoorifar, Ph.D., Avathamsa Athirasala, M.S., Ramesh Subbiah, Ph.D., Anthony Tahayeri, B.S., Mauricio Sousa, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., May Anny Fraga, D.D.S., M.S., Rahul Visalakshan, Ph.D., Aaron Doe, M.S., Keith Beadle, B.S., and McKenna Finley, B.A. Co-authors also include Emilios Dimitriadis, Ph.D., with the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering; Jennifer Bays, Ph.D., and Marina Uroz, Ph.D., with Boston University; and Kenneth Yamada, M.D., Ph.D., with the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research of the National Institutes of Health.

Source:

Oregon Health & Science University

Journal reference:

Franca, C. M., et al. (2025). Perivascular cells function as key mediators of mechanical and structural changes in vascular capillaries. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adp3789.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lipid imbalances hold the key to chronic inflammation in colon cancer
Beer consumption alters red blood cell lipid composition
Eating breakfast later lowers blood sugar spikes in type 2 diabetes patients
Semaglutide reduces urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio in overweight chronic kidney disease patients
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy risk in ice hockey increases with each year played
Incorrect arm positioning inflates blood pressure readings, risking misdiagnosis
Smoking before age 15 significantly increases risk of chronic lung disease
Blood count stability reveals new pathways to personalized care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vitamin D may lower blood pressure in older people with obesity