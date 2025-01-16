Pioglitazone may help prevent painful skin ulcers in people with Werner syndrome

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 22 on December 2, 2024, entitled "Less frequent skin ulcers among patients with Werner syndrome treated with pioglitazone: findings from the Japanese Werner Syndrome Registry."

Scientists from Chiba University in Japan and other institutions have discovered that the drug pioglitazone, commonly used to treat diabetes, may help prevent painful skin ulcers in people with Werner syndrome. Werner syndrome is a rare genetic condition that causes people to age faster than normal, leading to early gray hair, cataracts, and other age-related health problems. One of the most serious complications is skin ulcers, which affect nearly 70% of people with the disorder and can lead to severe pain, infections, and even amputations.

The study, led by first author Kazuto Aono and corresponding author Masaya Koshizaka, looked at 51 patients with Werner syndrome from the Japanese Werner Syndrome Registry. Over half of the patients had skin ulcers, and those with ulcers were generally older and had higher blood pressure. The research team found that patients who took pioglitazone were much less likely to have ulcers, even after accounting for age.



The research suggests that pioglitazone's ability to reduce inflammation helps wounds heal faster and prevents ulcers from forming. However, since the drug can cause side effects, like weaker bones, scientists recommend further studies to explore safer options, such as creams or gels made from pioglitazone that can be applied directly to the skin.

"Nanostructured hybrid materials loaded with pioglitazone are also being developed for clinical use and may be useful as wound dressings for ulcer treatment."

Although the study shows promising results, the authors emphasize that more long-term studies are needed to confirm how effective the treatment is besides the exploration of other factors, like diet and exercise, that may also help reduce the ulcers.



In conclusion, this study presents pioglitazone as a potential option to prevent skin ulcers in Werner syndrome patients. While further studies are needed, these findings provide hope for better treatments.