Unveiling the metabolic pathways of Fusobacterium nucleatum in OSCC

A recent study has made significant strides in uncovering how the oral microbiome, particularly the bacterium Fusobacterium nucleatum, plays a crucial role in the progression of oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC). By identifying key interactions between this common oral bacterium and host cells, the research has unveiled important metabolic pathways and mechanisms that may serve as potential therapeutic targets.

These findings offer hope for more effective treatment strategies, which could lead to improved outcomes for patients suffering from this aggressive form of oral cancer.

Oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) remains one of the most prevalent and aggressive forms of oral cancer, with a notoriously poor prognosis. While risk factors like tobacco use and alcohol consumption have long been established, an emerging body of research highlights the significant role of the oral microbiota in cancer progression.

Among the most intriguing discoveries is how an imbalance in the oral microbiome, particularly through periodontal pathogens, may influence OSCC development. Yet, the specific mechanisms behind how oral bacteria interact with host cells and impact tumor growth have remained largely unexplored-until now.



Published (DOI: 10.1038/s41368-024-00326-8) in the January 2, 2025, issue of the International Journal of Oral Science, researchers from the Universidad de Concepción in Chile have tackled this knowledge gap by analyzing the computational proteomic landscape of oral cancer. The study uncovers how Fusobacterium nucleatum, a bacterium frequently found in the oral cavity, interacts with host cells, promoting tumor growth and progression through distinct metabolic pathways.



The research team conducted a comprehensive proteomic analysis, comparing the secretome of OSCC patients to that of healthy controls. Their findings revealed a significant upregulation of host proteins related to the immune response to lipopolysaccharide (LPS), cell migration, and amino acid metabolism in cancerous samples.

Fusobacterium nucleatum was notably abundant in OSCC tissues and actively participated in the conversion of L-glutamate to butyrate, a metabolite known to foster cancer cell proliferation. Moreover, the bacterium modulated the cystine/glutamate antiporter, boosting its activity to enhance bacterial infection and promote epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), a process crucial for cancer spread. This complex interplay between oral bacteria and cancer cells offers new insights into the molecular mechanisms of OSCC, presenting novel potential targets for therapeutic intervention.



Understanding the intricate interactions between oral bacteria and cancer cells is essential for advancing our approach to cancer treatment. Our study on Fusobacterium nucleatum provides a deeper understanding of how the oral microbiome influences OSCC progression, offering new potential for targeted therapies. By focusing on specific metabolic pathways, we can work to inhibit cancer progression and improve patient outcomes. This research underscores the need to integrate microbiome factors into cancer biology and treatment strategies." Dr. Estefanía Nova-Lamperti, Study Lead Researcher and Professor, University of Concepcion



This groundbreaking research has wide-reaching implications for the future of OSCC diagnosis and treatment. Targeting the metabolic pathways influenced by Fusobacterium nucleatum could hold the key to halting cancer progression while enhancing the effectiveness of existing therapies. Moreover, the study reinforces the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene to prevent dysbiosis, which could contribute to cancer development.

Looking ahead, these findings open the door for exploring the role of the oral microbiome in other forms of cancer, potentially leading to innovative therapeutic approaches. Ultimately, this research highlights the need for a more comprehensive understanding of cancer, one that considers the complex interactions between the microbiome and host cells, to improve treatment strategies and patient care.