CDC report reveals COPD as the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Chronic lower respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics released its "Deaths: Leading Causes for 2022" final report, ranking the 10 leading causes of death.

COPD comprises several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. Symptoms include breathlessness, fatigue, and chronic cough.

The disease affects more than 30 million Americans, yet approximately half of those people do not yet know they have COPD. Awareness of the disease's symptoms, methods to reduce risk, and disease management remains poor. COPD is also the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, according to 2021 data from the World Health Organization.

COPD affects millions of people in the United States and worldwide. However, despite being a leading cause of death, many are unaware of the disease and its symptoms. We must continue to increase awareness of COPD and to educate people about the disease's symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis, helping people live longer, healthier lives."

Jean Wright, M.D., MBA, CEO of the COPD Foundation

According to the report, the number of deaths from chronic lower respiratory diseases increased 3.5% in 2022. Chronic lower respiratory diseases were the sixth leading cause of death for both men and women; however, the burden of deaths was higher for women (5.0%) than men (4.0%).

The ten leading causes of death in the United States in 2022 were:

  1. Diseases of the heart.
  2. Malignant neoplasms.
  3. Accidents (unintentional injuries).
  4. COVID-19.
  5. Cerebrovascular diseases.
  6. Chronic lower respiratory diseases.
  7. Alzheimer's disease.
  8. Diabetes mellitus.
  9. Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis.
  10. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.

The report data uses information from all death certificates filed in the United States in 2022. Cause of death statistics are based on the underlying cause of death and are classified by the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
