New discovery sheds light on how bacteria use plasmids to build resistance

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
John Innes CentreJan 23 2025

An international collaboration has achieved an important breakthrough in understanding the genetic mechanisms that allow bacteria to build resistance to drugs.

Bacteria have multiple defence mechanisms they can use to build resistance to antibiotics, one of the major problems facing public health globally. 

One of these mechanisms involves plasmids, small DNA molecules in bacterial cells, which have their own independent genome and carry antibiotic resistance.

If we can work out the roles plasmids play inside bacteria, then we can use the information to develop a new generation of therapeutics that can target drug resistant infections.

John Innes Centre researchers and partners used a model plasmid called RK2 that is used globally to study clinically relevant plasmids that transmit antimicrobial resistance.

Their initial focus was a molecule called KorB which is essential for plasmids to survive within their bacterial hosts. This DNA-binding protein was previously known to have played a role in controlling gene expression but how this happens was unclear. 

To figure this out they teamed up with leading experts from Madrid, New York and Birmingham, UK..

Using advanced microscopy and protein crystallography techniques, the research team discovered that KorB interacts with another molecule called KorA. This KorB-KorA regulatory system shuts down bacterial gene expression, KorB acting as a DNA sliding clamp and KorA as a lock which holds KorB in place. 

Related Stories

Together this complex shuts off gene expression to keep the plasmid safe within its bacterial host.

This newly discovered mechanism offers a fresh insight into long-range gene silencing in bacteria. This is the phenomenon by which regulatory elements such as the KorB-KorA complex can interact with distant target genes, in this case switching them off so that the plasmid can survive in the bacterial host.

First author of the study Dr Thomas McLean, a postdoctoral researcher at the John Innes Centre, says the discovery is a triumph of curiosity-driven science: "Originally this project set out to focus on KorB. Then a lucky "Friday afternoon" experiment, which was done purely of curiosity, brought our focus onto the ability for KorA to clamp KorB in the right place at the right time. This was a huge breakthrough that drastically changed the direction of the project. Our study provides a new paradigm for bacterial long-range gene regulation and offers a target for novel therapeutics to destabilise plasmids in their host and re-sensitise them to antibiotics."

The study solves a decades long conundrum in the field, of how the critical protein KorB controls when genes are switched on and off in the multi-drug-resistant plasmid RK2 in bacteria. 

The research is being expanded to include more clinically relevant plasmids and to probe further into the KorB-KorA mechanism to see how it disassembles at the correct time. 

KorB switching from DNA-sliding clamp to repressor mediates long-range gene silencing in a multi-drug resistance plasmid is in Nature Microbiology.

Source:

John Innes Centre

Journal reference:

McLean, T. C., et al. (2025) KorB switching from DNA-sliding clamp to repressor mediates long-range gene silencing in a multi-drug resistance plasmid. Nature Microbiology. doi.org/10.1038/s41564-024-01915-3.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

No short-term benefit found for PCT-guided antibiotic treatment in children
Antibiotic activity altered by interaction with nanoplastics, new research shows
Groundbreaking trial finds levofloxacin effective against multidrug-resistant TB
Simple green synthesis of silver nanoparticles from goji berries
New biomarker testing protocol could shorten antibiotic treatment for sepsis
Researchers discover weakness in bacterial machinery that drives antibiotic resistance
Procalcitonin test fails to shorten antibiotic use in hospitalized children
Modified darobactin offers hope for combatting antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections