New procedure standard/practice guideline released for fibroblast activation protein PET

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular ImagingJan 25 2025

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) and the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) have issued a new procedure standard/practice guideline for the use of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) PET. Published in the January issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, the procedure standard/practice guideline was developed to assist providers in recommending and performing FAP PET, as well as interpreting and reporting results of the imaging studies.

FAP is a transmembrane protein expressed on both cancer-associated fibroblasts and on normal activated fibroblasts involved in wound healing and tissue repair. FAP has long been a target for cancer therapy, but the development of FAP targeted radioligands has led to an increased interest in imaging FAP for assessment of cancer and other diseases.

 "FAP PET imaging can be used for initial staging, re-staging, therapy response evaluation, and whole-body target expression assessment for therapy selection," noted the authors. "This procedure standard/practice guideline provides referring physicians with the best available evidence to help them to deliver the best possible diagnostic efficacy and study quality for their patients."

 The procedure standard/practice guideline outlines several oncologic indications for FAP PET imaging, including gastro-intestinal adenocarcinoma, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, esophageal, head and neck cancer, thyroid, lung, ovarian and breast cancers, as well as non-oncologic indications such as inflammation and fibrosis. In addition, it reviews the qualifications and responsibilities of imaging personnel, and presents standardized quality control/quality assurance procedures and imaging procedures for FAP PET. 

Related Stories

 "FAP PET is in its early days, and there will be significant changes to our understanding of its role as we learn more," the authors said. "Moving forward, it is essential to establish well-designed prospective clinical trials to help elucidate the clinical role of FAP PET and lead to regulatory approval of these imaging agents. There will also be a need to better understand the clinical impact of more accurate disease detection and treatment response assessment. FAP PET is an incredibly promising imaging agent, and we look forward to its broad future in clinical practice."

Source:

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

Journal reference:

Hope, T. A., et al. (2024). SNMMI Procedure Standard/EANM Practice Guideline for Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) PET. Journal of Nuclear Medicine. doi.org/10.2967/jnumed.124.269002.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study unveils role of TLE6 in male sperm development
Study uncovers key role of NSP4 in rotavirus disease severity
Protein CD74 could predict immunotherapy response in bowel cancer
Study reveals how Zika virus hijacks host protein for reproduction
Study finds potential target for stopping immune system attacks in autoimmune diseases
APOBEC proteins linked to DNA repeat expansion in Huntington's disease
MIT breakthrough enables fast and uniform protein labeling in 3D tissues
Online app supports weight loss through protein and fiber tracking

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Discovery of key protein for burning fat may lead to obesity treatments