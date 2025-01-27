Global cannabis boom brings unexpected cardiovascular risks to light

A comprehensive review challenges the perception of cannabis as harmless, linking it to severe heart health issues.

Medical cannabis buds in a glass jar.Study: The relationship between cannabis and cardiovascular disease: clearing the haze. Image Credit: Nicole Piepgras/Shutterstock.com

Against the global backdrop of escalating cannabis use, a recent review published in Nature Reviews Cardiology reviews current knowledge on the effects of cannabis consumption on the human cardiovascular system.

They study the different types of cannabis—both traditional/organic and synthetic—along with the receptors they interact with, their mechanisms of action, and their links to cardiovascular risk factors, including cardiomyopathies, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and arrhythmias.

Their findings reveal that contrary to the public perception, mounting epidemiological evidence emphasizes that cannabis is not harmless, linking the drug to severe cardiovascular complications. These findings are critical to informing users, citizens, and policymakers of the potential harms of cannabis use in today's increasingly cannabis-tolerant world.

Background

Cannabis is a generic term to describe chemically non-uniform drugs derived from the Cannabis sativa plant. Colloquially termed 'weed,' 'marijuana,' 'ganja,' and 'pot,' cannabis is native to Central and South Asia and has been used for both recreational and medicinal purposes for thousands of years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that currently, 147 million people (~2.5% of the global population) consume cannabis recreationally via modalities including smoking, vaping, hookah, and edibles.

Despite its global use being substantially arrested via government prohibition, the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (1988) triggered a policy reversal, resulting in escalating and ongoing legalization and decriminalization of the drug's use.

Currently, public perception supports cannabis use, deriving from the belief that cannabis and its numerous components (cannabinoids) are medically safe.

Unfortunately, a mounting body of epidemiological evidence challenges this notion, highlighting several medical risk factors associated with cannabis.

About the review

The present review traces the evolution of global cannabis regulation and use, highlighting how recent policy changes, decriminalization, and legalization have substantially increased cannabis accessibility and consumption.

It elucidates key cannabinoids and their interactions with the endocannabinoid system and cannabinoid receptors.

It emphasizes the limitations of historical research and their role in shaping current public perception of cannabis safety, using recent epidemiological evidence to highlight that cannabis and its derivatives can severely hamper human cardiovascular functioning.

Finally, it distinguishes between traditional/organic cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids, comparing the medical demerits of both to educate public opinion and policymakers.

A brief history of marijuana

Cannabis has been a popular recreational drug in Central and South Asia for thousands of years. The drug was introduced to the West in the 13th and 14th centuries, but global prohibition movements (20th century) made its consumption illegal.

The United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (1988) and the compassionate use of medical cannabis as a painkiller have slowly changed public and government opinion, with more than 40 nations now allowing medical marijuana consumption.

Notably, ten nations (Netherlands, Georgia, Canada, Luxembourg, Mexico, Malta, South Africa, Uruguay, and Thailand) have legalized recreational cannabis consumption, and potentially more countries will follow suit soon.

This has significantly increased cannabis consumption, with the United States alone generating ~US $ 54 billion per year from legal cannabis sales.

Cannabinoids and the human body

Cannabinoids are the active components (n = ~100) of cannabis (~500 compounds), with Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) being the most abundant and best studied.

Cannabinoids elicit psychoactive and therapeutic effects on humans predominantly via their actions on specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) called cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1; brain and vasculature) and CB2 (immune cells and vasculature).

Under normal conditions, naturally circulating endocannabinoids bind to these receptors, regulating hemodynamic effects (heart rate, blood pressure, vascular tone, and myocardial contractility) and regulating immune cell inflammation.

When consumed, cannabis-derived 'endocannabinoids' bind to these receptors in dose-dependent manners, potentially resulting in pro-inflammatory responses, stress signaling, oxidative stress, fibrogenesis, and cell death.

Furthermore, given the role of the endocannabinoid system in mood, learning, and behavior, recent evidence highlights the role of excessive cannabis consumption in endocannabinoid system dysregulation, resulting in obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hypertension, and dyslipidemia.

Several preclinical and clinical trials have revealed the associations between cannabis consumption and subsequent arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Synthetic cannabinoids

Traditional cannabinoids comprise CBD, THC, and similar cannabis-derived compounds, consumed and studied for their recreational properties and potential as therapeutics and pharmacologicals.

Research aimed at better understanding medical marijuana resulted in the development of 'synthetic cannabinoids' such as CP 47,494 and JWH-018.

Unfortunately, newer, often illegal, recreationally-aimed versions of synthetics (AB-FUBINACA, MDMB-FUBINACA, and ABM-FUBINACA) have begun infiltrating the market.

Procured under the street/trade names of 'K2' and 'Spice,' these cannabinoids are substantially more potent than their organic counterparts, having been reported to cause respiratory depression, neuropsychiatric trauma, and death.

"To resolve remaining uncertainties and better inform policymakers and the public, the effects of cannabis and natural and synthetic derivatives on the cardiovascular system need to be rigorously investigated."

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, January 27). Global cannabis boom brings unexpected cardiovascular risks to light. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 27, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Global-cannabis-boom-brings-unexpected-cardiovascular-risks-to-light.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Global cannabis boom brings unexpected cardiovascular risks to light". News-Medical. 27 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Global-cannabis-boom-brings-unexpected-cardiovascular-risks-to-light.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Global cannabis boom brings unexpected cardiovascular risks to light". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Global-cannabis-boom-brings-unexpected-cardiovascular-risks-to-light.aspx. (accessed January 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. Global cannabis boom brings unexpected cardiovascular risks to light. News-Medical, viewed 27 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250127/Global-cannabis-boom-brings-unexpected-cardiovascular-risks-to-light.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Cannabis use linked to brain changes in young adults at risk of psychosis
Higher cigarette prices push older Australians toward cannabis
Study shows cannabis as a genotoxic substance with cancer risks
Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children
Study questions causal link between cannabis and brain changes
Study links cannabis use to genotoxicity and transgenerational health impacts
Alcohol use found to be major factor in cannabis vaping among youth and young adults
Legalization of cannabis associated with rising use among adolescents

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
DNA changes from high potency cannabis use may signal psychosis risk