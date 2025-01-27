Peer health navigator program improves access to affirming care for transgender individuals

American Academy of Family PhysiciansJan 27 2025

Background and goal: Transgender and gender-diverse individuals often experience additional difficulties navigating health care. This study examined the effectiveness of a peer health navigator pilot program in Saskatchewan, Canada that aimed to improve access to affirming health care for transgender and gender-diverse individuals.

Study approach: Two peer health navigators were recruited to pilot the program. The navigators were required to be transgender or gender diverse and have experience in health care or community-based organizations. Navigators supported clients by providing information on gender transition and identities and connecting them to affirming health care professionals and community resources. Navigators booked appointments, advocated for clients, assisted with legal name and gender marker changes, and educated health care professionals through individual and group sessions. Researchers conducted semi-structured interviews with clients and health care practitioners from May to July 2022 to explore their navigator experiences. 

Main results:

  • Navigators reduced structural barriers to affirming health care, improving access and reducing stress for transgender and gender-diverse individuals.

  • Clients valued the navigators' shared lived experience, which fostered trust and understanding.

  • Navigators provided tailored guidance, connected clients to affirming providers and resources, and supported health care practitioners with accurate information.

  • The program positively impacted clients' mental health by filling gaps in psychosocial support and reducing stress while awaiting formal counseling.

Why it matters: The study findings highlight the critical role of peer health navigators in improving access to affirming health care for transgender and gender-diverse individuals. 

Journal reference:

Gulka, E., et al. (2025) Interviews to Assess a Peer Health Navigator Service for People Who Are Transgender or Gender Diverse. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.3191.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
