Tufts researchers develop dental floss sensor for real time stress monitoring

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tufts UniversityMay 23 2025

Chronic stress can lead to increased blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, decreased immune function, depression, and anxiety. Unfortunately, the tools we use to monitor stress are often imprecise or expensive, relying on self-reporting questionnaires and psychiatric evaluations. 

Now a Tufts interdisciplinary engineer and his team have devised a simple device using specially designed floss that can easily and accurately measure cortisol, a stress hormone, in real time.

It started in a collaboration with several departments across Tufts, examining how stress and other cognitive states affect problem solving and learning. We didn't want measurement to create an additional source of stress, so we thought, can we make a sensing device that becomes part of your day-to-day routine? Cortisol is a stress marker found in saliva, so flossing seemed like a natural fit to take a daily sample."

Sameer Sonkusale, professor of electrical and computer engineering

Their design of a saliva-sensing dental floss looks just like a common floss pick, with the string stretched across two prongs extending from a flat plastic handle, all about the size of your index finger. The saliva is picked up by capillary action through a very narrow channel in the floss. The fluid is drawn into the pick handle and an attached tab, where it spreads across electrodes that detect the cortisol. 

Cortisol recognition on the electrodes is accomplished with a remarkable technology developed almost 30 years ago called electropolymerized molecularly imprinted polymers (eMIPs). They work similarly to the way you might make a plaster cast of your hand. A polymer is formed around a template molecule, in this case cortisol, which is later removed to leave behind binding sites. These sites have a physical and chemical shape "memory" of the target molecule so they can bind free-floating molecules that are coming in. 

The eMIP molds are versatile, so one can create dental floss sensors that detect other molecules that can be found in saliva, such as estrogen for fertility tracking, glucose for diabetes monitoring, or markers for cancer. There is also potential for detecting multiple biomarkers in saliva at the same time, for more accurate monitoring of stress, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other conditions. 

Related Stories

"The eMIP approach is a game changer," said Sonkusale. "Biosensors have typically been developed using antibodies or other receptors that pick up the molecule of interest. Once a marker is found, a lot of work has to go into bioengineering the receiving molecule attached to the sensor. eMIP does not rely on a lot of investment in making antibodies or receptors. If you discover a new marker for stress or any other disease or condition, you can just create a polymer cast in a very short period of time."

Accuracy of the cortisol sensors is comparable to the best-performing sensors on the market or in development. Bringing this device into the home and in the hands of individuals without need for training will make it possible to fold stress monitoring into many aspects of health care. Currently Sonkusale and his colleagues are creating a startup to try and bring the product to market.

He points out that while the dental floss sensor is quantitatively highly accurate, the practice of tracking markers in saliva is best for monitoring, not for the initial diagnosis of a condition. That's in part because saliva markers can still have variations between individuals.

"For diagnostics, blood is still the gold standard, but once you are diagnosed and put on medication, if you need to track, say, a cardiovascular condition over time to see if your heart health is improving, then monitoring with the sensor can be easy and allows for timely interventions when needed," he says.

The new research, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, adds to a number of thread-based sensor innovations by Sonkusale and his research team including sensors that can detect gases, metabolites in sweat, or movement when embedded in clothing and transistors that can be woven into flexible electronic devices.

Source:

Tufts University

Journal reference:

Sharma, A., et al. (2025). Saliva-Sensing Dental Floss: An Innovative Tool for Assessing Stress via On-Demand Salivary Cortisol Measurement with Molecularly Imprinted Polymer and Thread Microfluidics Integration. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. doi.org/10.1021/acsami.5c02988.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers how prenatal stress leaves a molecular imprint on babies
Magnolia essential oil fights bacteria and oxidative stress with natural potency
Majority of U.S. workers report stress linked to job insecurity
Dance emerges as a powerful tool for stress relief
Financial stress linked to burnout and job dissatisfaction
Bone aging is more complex than previously thought
Long-term Transcendental Meditation shown to improve stress and aging markers
Researchers unlock new paths toward treating stress-related psychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Stress and depression help explain intertwined alcohol, sleep problems