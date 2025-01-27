Study reveals significant life expectancy deficit in adults with diagnosed ADHD

Adults with ADHD in the UK live 6.78 years shorter than the general population, with co-occurring health issues contributing to the disparity.

Study: Life expectancy and years of life lost for adults with diagnosed ADHD in the UK: matched cohort study. Image Credit: MGARCIA_CREATIVE/Shutterstock.com

In a recent article in The British Journal of Psychiatry, researchers investigated the life expectancy deficit for adults with diagnosed attention-deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the United Kingdom.

Their results indicate that, largely because of preventable factors, adults who have been diagnosed with ADHD experience significant reductions in life expectancy.

Background

ADHD, a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by persistent inattention, hyperactivity, or impulsivity, negatively affects academic, work, and social life. Initially recognized in 1968 to be a childhood condition, ADHD often continues into adulthood for about 90% of those who receive diagnoses in childhood.

Globally, adult ADHD affects around 2.8% of the population. In the UK, most adults with ADHD traits remain undiagnosed and untreated despite effective interventions that could improve life outcomes.

ADHD is linked to significant challenges, including educational underachievement, unemployment, financial struggles, legal issues, and homelessness.

Adults with ADHD experience poorer mental and physical health, including substance use, cardiovascular disease, and sleep problems. The suicide risk among people with ADHD is also higher.

Research shows that adults with ADHD may die prematurely at twice the rate of the general population. Mortality studies emphasize the need to address health disparities and provide adequate support.

However, no prior research has used life expectancy estimates to quantify the years of life lost due to ADHD, which could help raise awareness and drive advocacy efforts to address these unmet needs.

About the study

This study aimed to assess how many years were lost due to ADHD using UK mortality data between 2000 and 2019, highlighting the broader health disparities faced by adults with this diagnosis.

Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study using anonymized health records from 794 primary care practices, covering about 10% of the population of the UK.

Adults diagnosed with ADHD were compared to age- and sex-matched individuals without ADHD, focusing on all-cause mortality.

The cohort included people diagnosed with ADHD using standardized codes. Their observation periods began at diagnosis or when reliable records became available and ended at death, deregistration, or 2019.

Individuals who were matched to ADHD participants were compared over the same period. Mortality rates were modeled based on age and sex, and life expectancy at 18 was estimated using established statistical methods.

The study also analyzed health conditions, socioeconomic factors, and potentially fatal incidents to ensure comprehensive data. Individuals with ADHD had higher rates of health issues like anxiety, depression, and self-harm.

Researchers involved individuals with ADHD and their families in the study design, ensuring the research was relevant and impactful.

Findings

The study analyzed 9.56 million people, identifying 30,039 individuals (0.32% of the population) with ADHD diagnoses, a much lower figure than survey-based estimates (2.8%).

The cohort included 23,377 males and 6,662 females with ADHD, matched with 300,390 individuals without ADHD. Most ADHD diagnoses occurred between 1999 and 2009, with the median diagnosis age being slightly under 19 years for males and slightly over 22 years for females.

Health conditions were more prevalent among individuals with diagnosed ADHD than their non-ADHD counterparts. Mortality rates were higher for both males (0.83%) and females (2.22%) with ADHD compared to males (0.52%) and females (1.35%) without ADHD.

Males with the condition were 1.89 times more likely to die during follow-up, and females were 2.13 times more likely.

Life expectancy estimates revealed that males with ADHD lived 6.78 years less (73.26 years) and females 8.64 years less (75.15 years) than their matched counterparts. Mortality rates increased significantly with age, and sensitivity analyses confirmed the robustness of these findings.

Conclusions

These findings highlight the association between ADHD and higher mortality risk, emphasizing the need for targeted healthcare interventions.

This study provides the first estimate of how ADHD may affect the life expectancy of UK adults, revealing a reduction of about 7 years for males and 9 years for females compared to those without the condition.

These findings are likely due to preventable factors, such as unmet physical and mental health needs, smoking, and risky behaviors, rather than ADHD itself.

Similar trends have been observed in other high-income countries, further highlighting the urgent need for targeted support and interventions.

Adults with ADHD often face adversity, including higher risks of cardiovascular disease and mental health challenges. The lack of specialist ADHD services in the UK contributes to unmet needs, as many individuals seek help but do not receive adequate support.

Limitations include the lack of cause-of-death data and the overrepresentation of individuals with severe cases.

Future research should include both diagnosed and undiagnosed individuals and explore the roles of socioeconomic status, ethnicity, and gender diversity.

Addressing these gaps and improving access to support services are critical for reducing the life expectancy deficit in people with ADHD.