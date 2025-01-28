Scientists discover new skeletal tissue with potential for regenerative medicine

A global team of scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery of a new skeletal tissue known as "lipocartilage," offering immense potential for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

Among the researchers contributing to this work is Dr. Richard Prince, an assistant professor at East Tennessee State University with a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering.

Published in Science, the study reveals that lipocartilage, found in the ears, nose and throat of mammals, is composed of fat-filled cells called lipochondrocytes. These cells provide super-stable internal support, allowing the tissue to remain both soft and elastic – similar to the qualities of bubble wrap.

This resilience makes lipocartilage an ideal candidate for future treatments of facial defects, birth injuries and cartilage-related conditions.

One of the techniques that enabled this exciting result was using nonlinear microscopy. Traditionally, microscopic imaging requires the use of large dyes or molecules, which can hinder studying small molecule metabolism such as glucose tracking. Here, we used dye-free, vibrational imaging to track the metabolism of glucose into lipid droplets, revealing the mechanism for lipocartilage formation." Dr. Richard Prince, Assistant Professor, East Tennessee State University

The discovery challenges longstanding assumptions in biomechanics and opens new avenues for innovative medical solutions, according to the University of California, Irvine, where the international study was based.

Unlike traditional cartilage, which relies on an external matrix for strength, lipocartilage derives its durability and elasticity from internal fat stores that remain constant regardless of food availability.

"The discovery of the unique lipid biology of lipocartilage challenges long-standing assumptions in biomechanics and opens doors to countless research opportunities," said the study's lead author, Raul Ramos, a postdoctoral researcher in the Plikus laboratory for developmental and regenerative biology. "Future directions include gaining an understanding of how lipochondrocytes maintain their stability over time and the molecular programs that govern their form and function, as well as insights into the mechanisms of cellular aging. Our findings underscore the versatility of lipids beyond metabolism and suggest new ways to harness their properties in tissue engineering and medicine."

