Duke engineers develop AI platform to target undruggable disease proteins

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Duke UniversityJan 31 2025

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed an AI-based platform that designs short proteins, termed peptides, capable of binding and destroying previously undruggable disease-causing proteins. Inspired by OpenAI's image generation model, their new algorithm can rapidly prioritize peptides for experimental testing.

The work appeared Jan. 22 in the journal Science Advances.

One approach to treat disease is to develop therapeutics that can specifically target and destroy the proteins driving it. Sometimes these key proteins have well-defined structures, like a neatly folded origami crane, so conventional small molecule therapies can easily bind to them. But more than 80% of disease-causing proteins instead resemble a messy ball of yarn––disordered and tangled––making it incredibly difficult for standard therapies to find a pocket on the surface to latch on and do their job.

To circumvent this issue, researchers have explored how peptides can be used to bind to and degrade disease-causing proteins. Because peptides are small versions of proteins, they don't require surface pockets for binding. Instead, they can bind to various amino acid sequences throughout the protein. But even these approaches have their limits, as existing "off-the-shelf" binders have not been designed to attach to unstable or overly tangled protein structures. While scientists have been working on developing new binding proteins, these approaches still rely on mapping out the 3D structural information of the target protein, which are not available for disordered targets.

Rather than try to map out the structures of the disease-causing proteins, Pranam Chatterjee, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Duke, and his team took inspiration from generative large language models (LLMs) to create a solution. The result is PepPrCLIP, or Peptide Prioritization via CLIP. The first component of their tool––PepPr––uses a generative algorithm trained on a vast library of natural protein sequences to design new 'guide' proteins with specified characteristics. CLIP, the second component of their platform, utilizes an algorithm framework, initially developed by OpenAI to match images corresponding captions together, to test and screen which of these peptides match with their targeted proteins. The CLIP model, here, only requires the target sequence.

OpenAI's CLIP algorithm connects language with an image. If you have text that says 'dog,' you should get an image of a dog. Instead of language and image, we trained it to match peptides and proteins. PepPr makes the peptides, and our adapted CLIP algorithm will screen those peptides and tell us which ones will make a good match."

Pranam Chatterjee, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Duke

In a comparison against RFDiffusion, an existing platform for generating peptides using the 3D structure of a target, PepPrCLIP was faster and was able to create peptides that were almost always a better match for their targeted protein. To gauge how well PepPrCLIP could work with both ordered and disordered protein targets, Chatterjee and his lab teamed up with teams of researchers from Duke University Medical School, Cornell University, and Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute to experimentally test the platform.

In the first test, the team showed that PepPrCLIP-generated peptides could effectively bind to and inhibit the activity of UltraID, a relatively simple and stable enzyme protein. Next, they used PepPrCLIP to design peptides that could attach to beta-catenin, a disordered, complex protein involved in signaling for several different types of cancer. The team generated six peptides that CLIP indicated could bind to the protein and showed that four could effectively bond to and degrade their target. By destroying the protein, they can slow down cancer cell signaling.

Related Stories

In their most complicated test, the team designed peptides that could bind to a highly disordered protein affiliated with synovial sarcoma, a rare, aggressive cancer that can develop in soft tissue and mostly affects children and young adults. And according to Chatterjee, "It's like a bowl of spaghetti. It's the most disordered protein in the world."

The team tested 10 designs by putting their peptides into synovial sarcoma cells. They observed that the PepPrCLIP-designed peptides could both bind and degrade the protein, just as it had with simpler targets. And if they can destroy the protein, they have an opportunity to develop a therapy for a previously undruggable cancer.

Beyond plans to continue to improve their platform, Chatterjee and his team plan to partner with medical and industry professionals to begin creating peptides that could eventually be used in new therapies for diseases caused by unstable proteins like Alexander's Disease, a fatal neurological disease that primarily affects children, and different types of cancers.

"These complex, disordered proteins have made a lot of cancers and diseases practically undruggable because we couldn't design molecules that bind to them," said Chatterjee. But PepPrCLIP showed that it could work on even the most complicated protein, and that opens up a lot of exciting clinical possibilities.

Source:

Duke University

Journal reference:

Bhat, S., et al. (2025). De novo design of peptide binders to conformationally diverse targets with contrastive language modeling. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adr8638.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers distinct blood protein signature in children with Long COVID
GLP-1RA initiation linked to new thyroid cancer diagnoses
Breakthrough study targets tumor cell clusters to prevent metastasis
New study links intestinal protein to food allergy development
New dye offers breakthrough in deep tissue imaging and cancer therapy
MIT breakthrough enables fast and uniform protein labeling in 3D tissues
Researchers investigate a new combination therapy against cancer
AstraZeneca receives positive NICE recommendations for lung cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-based blood test could revolutionize diagnosis of Long Covid in children