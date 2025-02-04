NTU spin-off teams up with Osler Group to offer early dementia detection tool

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) spin-off company Gray Matter Solutions is partnering with Osler Group, a premium health and wellness organization in Singapore, to offer a new screening tool that detects mild cognitive impairment (MCI) - the early stage before dementia - efficiently and affordably using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

People in the early stages of dementia may experience mild memory lapses or struggle with complex tasks and decision-making, but these symptoms are often subtle and do not significantly disrupt daily life, making early detection very challenging.



Traditionally, the gold standard for diagnosing MCI involves neuropsychological evaluations and imaging diagnostics such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), which can cost over a thousand dollars and require several hours.



In contrast, this new AI-powered screening tool named ReCOGnAIze, which was developed at NTU's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine), uses neuroscientific games to identify early signs of cognitive impairment in just 15 minutes.



The AI-powered tool comprises four specially designed games covering clinically relevant cognitive and behavioural domains, developed from over 125,000 hours of research at LKCMedicine's Dementia Research Centre (Singapore).



Earlier clinical trials demonstrated that ReCOGnAIze can achieve nearly 90 per cent accuracy in detecting MCI.



These games, which assess various brain functions, are powered by a proprietary algorithm. The screening tool is expected to have global relevance, particularly in Asia where an estimated 250 million people with chronic vascular diseases such as hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, are at risk of developing MCI.



Currently around the world, 10 to 15 per cent of MCI patients progress to dementia each year, underscoring the need for early detection and intervention.



ReCOGnAIze was developed by Associate Professor Nagaendran Kandiah, Director of the Dementia Research Centre (Singapore), and his team at LKCMedicine, after three years of research and development.

Our AI-powered screening tool provides a scalable and cost-effective way to detect MCI, allowing timely medical interventions that can significantly improve quality of life. In developed countries like Singapore, where an aging population faces growing dementia risks, such tools are crucial for early diagnosis and personalized care." Associate Professor Nagaendran Kandiah, Director of the Dementia Research Centre (Singapore)

The technology is now licensed to Gray Matter Solutions, which Assoc Prof Kandiah co-founded with his researcher and NTU alumnus Mr Mohammed Adnan Azam.



Supported by the NTU Innovation and Entrepreneurship initiative, the spin-off aims to transform dementia care with its AI-powered solutions.



In a new partnership with Osler Group, the tablet-based games will be on free trial for the next three months for patients at Osler Health clinics, as part of their holistic health assessment.



Gray Matter Solutions Co-founder Mohammed Adnan Azam said, "We are delighted to work with Osler Group who shares our goal of achieving personalized healthcare. We aim to further improve our AI-powered screening tool that will not only enable early detection and intervention of mild cognitive impairment, but also assist doctors in tracking their patients' brain health and monitoring the effectiveness of medical interventions."



Dr Clarice Chia Woodworth, Founding Director of Osler Group and Chief Strategy Officer of Osler Health said, "The integration of Gray Matter Solutions' AI-powered screening tool enhances our commitment to personalized and holistic medical screenings. Aligned with our ethos of ethical and tailored healthcare, it empowers our patients with cutting-edge, evidence-based science -- placing them at the forefront of personalized medicine."



Dr. Foong Tsin Uin, Founding Director of Osler Group and Chief Medical Officer at Osler Health comments, "As a future-led healthcare company, we are excited to adopt new technologies into our medical practice. Future technological innovation is going to keep transforming healthcare and Osler Health is excited to be part of that change".

AI tool backed by clinical studies

In Singapore, an estimated 86,000 people were living with dementia as of 2021, a number projected to rise to over 150,000 by 2030 due to the rapidly ageing population. Globally, more than 55 million people are affected by dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed annually, according to the World Health Organisation.



While Alzheimer's disease is more prevalent in the West, dementia in Asia is often driven by vascular changes in the brain, such as silent strokes.



As a result, early detection in Asian populations requires measuring more than just memory.



Clinical research conducted by LKCMedicine has shown how dementia manifests differently in Asian populations compared to Western countries.



While playing the four games, the research participants were asked to do a variety of tasks, ranging from matching directions where a plane is flying to memorizing and matching a grocery list and paying bills with the correct notes and coins.



Validated against biomarkers and neuroimaging in 230 participants from the Biomarkers and Cognition Study, Singapore (BIOCIS), the tool achieved 89 percent accuracy in detecting MCI



This collaboration between NTU spin-off Gray Matter Solutions and Osler Group represents the first step towards an effective and affordable method for early detection of dementia.



Professor Louis Phee, NTU Vice President (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), added: "This partnership between NTU spin-off Gray Matter Solutions and Osler Group exemplifies NTU Singapore's commitment to driving impactful innovation that delivers tangible benefits to society."



"By supporting disruptive technologies like this AI-powered screening tool, we empower our scientists and start-ups to transform their ideas into market-ready products that address pressing challenges, such as improving healthcare outcomes in aging populations.



"We will provide mentorship and guidance throughout the development process, from prototyping to devising viable market strategies, while connecting them with investors and an ecosystem of like-minded innovators and thinkers."



Moving forward, Gray Matter Solutions will also seek to expand its range of products and services, such as catering to mass public screenings at community events and to partner health organizations in Singapore and overseas.