Ethnicity and mental health impact brain health in rural older adults

Aging-USFeb 6 2025

A new research paper was published in Aging (Aging-US) on November 27, 2024, in Volume 17, Issue 1, titled "Neurocognitive disparities: investigating ethnicity and mental health in rural aging adults."

Researchers Carol Fadalla, Jonathan Singer, Peter Rerick, Lauren Elliott, Elisabeth McLean, Sydnie Schneider, Lauren Chrzanowski, Veronica Molinar-Lopez, and Volker Neugebauer from Texas Tech University and the University of Central Oklahoma studied how depression and anxiety affect memory and thinking skills in Hispanic and non-Hispanic White older adults living in rural areas. They found clear differences in brain health, with Hispanic older adults scoring lower on tests of memory, attention, and problem-solving, even when their mental health was similar to non-Hispanic White participants. This suggests that Hispanic older adults may face unique challenges that affect their brain health, highlighting the need for support programs tailored to their specific needs.

As the U.S. population grows older, more people are being diagnosed with conditions like Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and other memory-related illnesses. This issue is even more serious in rural communities where healthcare services are limited. Hispanic older adults, who make up a large part of the rural population, are at an even higher risk of developing these brain health issues.

In this study, researchers analyzed data from over 1,400 adults aged 40 and older from rural communities in Texas. Participants completed tests measuring memory, problem-solving, and attention, along with surveys about depression and anxiety. While depression and anxiety were linked to poorer thinking skills, they did not fully explain the brain health differences between Hispanic and non-Hispanic White participants. In fact, ethnic background alone explained about 20% of the differences in brain health, showing its strong impact on cognitive performance.

The study also found that other factors, such as lifelong stress, limited access to healthcare, language barriers, discrimination, social isolation, and fewer educational opportunities, may contribute to these brain health differences. These challenges seem to affect Hispanic older adults more, increasing their risk of memory and thinking problems as they age.

The researchers emphasize the need to look beyond mental health to fully understand brain health differences in older adults. They recommend that healthcare providers consider social, economic, and cultural factors when developing programs to support cognitive health. Adding memory and thinking tests to regular checkups could help detect early signs of cognitive decline. 

"Culturally tailored interventions targeting risk factors for neurocognitive impairment in Hispanic rural aging adults are imperative to mitigate neurocognitive disparities."

By understanding the unique challenges faced by Hispanic older adults, programs that better support brain health can be created. Involving local community leaders in designing these programs can make them more effective, helping all older adults maintain their memory and thinking skills as they age. 

Fadalla, C., et al. (2024). Neurocognitive disparities: investigating ethnicity and mental health in rural aging adults. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206166.

