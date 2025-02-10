Bunbury local Lynda Whitton awarded MS Australia’s highest honor

Bunbury local Lynda Whitton, a dedicated champion for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS), has been awarded MS Australia's highest honor, the 2024 John Studdy Award.

Image Credit: MS Australia

The award recognizes outstanding, consistent, and selfless service spanning 10 or more years, honoring those who have made a tangible difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

Lynda has exceeded these criteria, dedicating three decades to advocacy, leadership, and fundraising, profoundly benefiting her peers living with MS and other neurological conditions in Bunbury, Western Australia, and across the nation.

MS Australia CEO Rohan Greenland praised Lynda’s extraordinary contributions, highlighting the importance of recognizing those who make a lasting impact in the MS community.

“The expansion of MS Australia’s awards program reflects our commitment to celebrating incredible people who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of people living with MS,” Mr Greenland said.

For decades, Lynda Whitton has been a powerful advocate, leader, and fundraiser for the MS and the broader neurological community, and this recognition is thoroughly deserved.” Rohan Greenland, CEO, MS Australia

Diagnosed with MS in 1996, Lynda faced her condition with determination and resourcefulness, “I’m not one to sit and expect others to do things for me, so I set about making life changes to help me down this new path,” she explained.

Her life changes ranged from switching to an automatic car for safer driving to using durable melamine dishes. “You still dropped them,” she recalled, “your dinner was still on the floor, but at least the plate bounced back to you.”

Lynda joined MSWA and became a vital part of the community, taking on leadership roles to support her peers. For 20 years, Lynda served as President of the Bunbury Outreach Group, fostering a network of support and services for people in the South West of WA.

“My passion for helping anyone comes from life ethics taught by my parents,” Lynda said. “If a job needs doing, do it. If someone needs help, help them. And always look for the positives. I know the difficulties and uncertainty anyone with MS is going through, so if I’m in a position to help them, I do it willingly.”

One of Lynda’s proudest achievements is the Bunbury Swim fundraising event, which she helped establish in 2014. In its first year alone, the event raised over $55,000—funds that went directly toward building the fully accessible Bunbury Services Centre in 2016. This essential community hub continues to support up to 100 people with MS and other neurological conditions annually.

Lynda’s 13 years volunteering as an MS Australia National Advocate saw her championing the needs of Western Australia’s neurological community at both state and national levels, meeting with politicians in Perth and Canberra to improve resources and awareness.

While Lynda has received many accolades, she remains humble about her achievements.

“This award is a huge honor,” she said. “Just being nominated was a surprise and an honor in itself. It’s also one I don’t feel I deserve—this could be shared with so many wonderful people who are also doing amazing things for people with MS.”

Lynda also credits her family for their support, particularly in fundraising efforts like the MS Swim.

“We even did a family team for the swim and raised $21,000 of the $28,000 total. Their help has been amazing. Anything I have done for MS could not have been achieved without the support of my family,” Lynda said.

Today, Lynda remains focused on supporting the Bunbury MS community while cherishing her time with her grandchildren.

“I have eight beautiful grandchildren who melt my heart, so my focus on life now as I get older is to be the best nana I can. It’s the best job in the world.”