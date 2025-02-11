Severe infections linked to increased risk of heart failure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
National Institutes of HealthFeb 11 2025

Findings highlight the importance of infection prevention measures and personalized heart failure care.

A study funded by the National Institutes of Health has found that adults who were hospitalized for a severe infection, such as respiratory infections or sepsis, were more than twice as likely to develop heart failure years later. The findings, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, underscore the importance of measures that help prevent severe infections, such as getting up-to-date vaccines and practicing safe hygiene.

These are 'sit-up and take notice' findings. While there's already a reasonable body of evidence linking previous infections with heart attack, this study is focused on heart failure, which has been less studied yet affects an estimated six million Americans."

Sean Coady, M.A., deputy branch chief in the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences at the NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

The study, part of the NHLBI-funded Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study, followed 14,468 adults aged 45-64 for up to 31 years, from 1987 to 2018. None had heart failure when the study began. The researchers found that individuals who experienced an infection-related hospitalization had a 2.35 times higher risk of developing heart failure at an average time of seven years after surviving the hospitalization, compared to those who did not get an infection. The researchers adjusted for sociodemographic and health-related factors and included different infection types, such as respiratory, urinary tract infections, and hospital-acquired in their assessment. They found that the association with heart failure was consistent no matter the type of infection.

Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to the body's organs and tissues. While there are many different kinds, the study focused mainly on heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), which occurs when the left side of the heart is too stiff to fully relax between heartbeats, and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), which occurs when the left ventricle is too weak to pump out enough blood to the body. The researchers discovered that infections that required hospitalization were associated with an increased risk of both conditions. Notably, the risk was nearly three times higher for HFpEF, the most common form of heart failure among people over age 65 and the one with the most limited treatment options. Nearly half of participants experienced an infection-related hospitalization emphasizing the potentially large impact of severe infections on the heart health of older adults.

Related Stories

While the study only found an association between severe infections and heart failure - not a causal link - Ryan Demmer, Ph.D. professor of epidemiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. and the study's senior author, said patients still should consider commonsense approaches that keep severe infections at bay. He explained that someone who experiences an infection and are at high risk for cardiovascular disease should speak with their primary care provider to be sure they are receiving guideline directed medical therapies for cardiovascular disease.

Demmer said future research could build on the current findings by validating a causal link between infections and heart failure development. New research could also explore the potential for incorporating infection history into heart failure risk assessments and patient management strategies.

Source:

National Institutes of Health

Journal reference:

Molinsky R. L, et al. (2025) Infection-Related Hospitalization and Incident Heart Failure: The Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study. Journal of the American Heart Association. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.123.033877R.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Classical music found to stabilize fetal heart rate patterns
New study identifies potential drug targets for heart failure
Classical music influences fetal heart rhythms, enhancing predictability and stability
Late menopause linked to better vascular health in women
COVID-19 speeds up artery plaque growth, raising heart disease risk
Many Americans unaware of heart disease risks during pregnancy
High cholesterol diets increase heart attack risk in U.S. veterans, study warns
New deep learning method could revolutionize heart health monitoring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists design strategy for preventing cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines