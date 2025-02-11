Working after 50 improves health and well-being for older adults

Having a job – whether it's working for someone else or being their own boss – gives older Americans more than just a way to earn money or get health insurance, a new poll finds.

More than two-thirds of those who work after age 50 say that working boosts their physical health, mental health, and/or their overall wellbeing, according to a new report from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.

Nearly half (46%) of those who work say that having a sense of purpose is a very important reason for doing so. The same percentage strongly agrees that working keeps their brain sharp.

Those who were still working past age 65 were more likely to report that work has very positive impacts on their health and well-being, and to strongly agree that working keeps their brain sharp.

Overall, 18% of poll respondents aged 65 and older said they work full- or part-time for an employer or are self-employed, compared with 63% of those aged 50 to 64. Of all those age 50 and over who are working, 69% said their work is all in-person, with the rest divided among those who work fully remotely or partially so. And 88% of those who work say they feel satisfied (45% very, 43% somewhat) with their job.

But the poll also spotlights the barriers to working faced by older adults and reveals that some experience negative effects.

Among people aged 50 and over who work, 33% say their job has a negative effect on their physical health, and 29% say it has a negative effect on their mental health. Among working adults who say their mental health is fair or poor, 22% say they can't take time off from work for health-related appointments, compared with 7% of those reporting better mental health.

The poll is based at the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, and supported by AARP and Michigan Medicine, U-M's academic medical center.

Our perceptions of working after age 65 have changed over time, and these data suggest that most older adults who are still able to work after the traditional retirement age derive health-related benefits from doing so. As we learn more about how loneliness, lack of social connection and isolation intertwine with physical and mental health in older adults, the role of work is important to consider." Jeffrey Kullgren, M.D., M.P.H., M.S., poll director, primary care physician at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and associate professor of internal medicine at U-M

In addition to the national poll report, the team compiled data for Michigan adults aged 50 and older compared with those in other states; an interactive data visualization is available at https://michmed.org/geZ3B. An article summarizing the Michigan findings is available here.

"Americans are living and working longer than ever before, with nearly 38 million older adults in the workforce today - more than two and a half times the number from 40 years ago," said Carly Roszkowski, vice president of financial resilience at AARP. "This poll reinforces what we hear from older workers every day - that work provides more than just a paycheck. It offers purpose, connection and cognitive benefits. But barriers like age discrimination stand in the way." See AARP work-related resources for people over 50 at www.aarp.org/work.

Barriers to work and negative experiences

The poll asked about barriers to work, both among those who work and among those who don't currently work but also aren't retired. The latter group includes 24% of people aged 50 to 64 and 5% of people aged 65 and over.

Overall, 39% of all non-retired older adults – whether they work for pay or not -- cited at least one barrier to working. Many cited multiple barriers. The percentage reporting at least one barrier was very high – more than 80% -- among those who aren't working but aren't retired.

Barriers included disability, chronic illness or poor health (29% of all non-retired older adults), lack of training, skills or experience (13%), limited transportation options (11%), caregiving for an adult (8%), caregiving for a child or grandchild (5%) or a prior conviction or legal action (3%).

The poll also asked all adults aged 50 and up who had worked in the past five years about their experiences related to work. Of this group, 26% thought their skills weren't being fully utilized, 25% said the pay was too low to be worth their time, and 20% said their health insurance didn't cover their needs. In addition, 13% felt their job was too physically demanding and 11% said they experienced age discrimination at work.

Other findings:

Very important reasons for working, among those 50 and older who work:

Financial stability: 78%

Save for retirement: 65%

Access to health insurance: 59%

Contribute to society: 26%

Impacts of work on health, among those 50 and older who work:

Very positive impact on physical health (32% age 65+ vs. 14% age 50-64)

Very positive impact on mental health (41% age 65+ vs. 20% age 50-64)

Very positive impact on well-being (39% age 65+ vs. 21% age 50-64)

Percent of older adults who work who strongly agree with specific benefits of working:

Helps keep their brain sharp (57% age 65+ vs. 43% age 50 to 64)

Helps maintain social connections (37% age 65+, 28% age 50-64)

Helps stay focused (40% age 65+, 28% age 50-64)

The poll findings come from a nationally representative survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for IHPI and administered online and via phone in August 2024 among 3,486 adults ages 50 to 94 across the U.S. The sample was subsequently weighted to reflect the U.S. population.