Researchers highlight the educational benefits of collaborative Minecraft play

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of South AustraliaFeb 12 2025

It's the globally popular video game that's captured the attention of more than 141 million active players, but Minecraft can also play a significant role in shaping children's development, social interactions, and cognitive learning, say researchers at the University of South Australia.

Published in the new book Children's online learning and interaction, the study found that when children engage in collaborative Minecraft play, they foster teamwork, communication, and social skills as players exchange ideas and problem-solve in real-time.

As Minecraft Education Edition becomes more prevalent in school curricula worldwide, understanding how children interact within these digital spaces is critical for parents and educators.

Author and UniSA researcher Dr Vincenza (Enza) Tudini, says Minecraft can be a powerful tool for learning, creativity and social development.

"From what we see of children's interactions on Minecraft, it's far more than just a digital pastime; it's a virtual playground where children can develop problem-solving skills, collaboration, and language abilities," Dr Tudini says.

We also know that Minecraft is a pro-social game with players demonstrating greetings and positive play evaluations as they interact with each other. As they play or watch videos, they're growing their language skills, and increasing their digital literacy."

Dr. Vincenza (Enza) Tudini, University of South Australia

"Team and problem-solving skills are also prominent in Minecraft. Unlike traditional video games that tend to focus on competition and scoring points, Minecraft is an open-ended experience that encourages children to build, explore, and interact, with players often working together to achieve common goals.

"We also see many instances where knowledgeable players are actively guiding less experienced players through challenges. Such scaffolded-learning supports creative thinking, motivation and growth, and because it's peer-delivered, it builds team-skills and confidence."

Related Stories

Despite Minecraft offering rich learning opportunities, it also comes with challenges – especially in open online environments.

"All online spaces have safety risks. While Minecraft promotes positive social interactions, public servers can expose children to online risks such as bullying or interactions with unknown players," Dr Tudini says.

"Ensuring children's safety and maximising the game's educational potential requires active involvement from both parents and educators. We need to teach children about safe gaming practices, encourage play with known friends, and monitor content to ensure a safe gaming experience.

"By adopting safe gaming practices and integrating Minecraft into learning environments, we can help children harness its benefits while navigating the digital world responsibly."

Recommendations for parents

  • Encourage collaborative play with known friends or siblings to enhance social skills and teamwork.
  • Opt for family-friendly or private servers to reduce risks associated with public multiplayer gameplay.
  • Monitor YouTube and online content to ensure channels are appropriate.
  • Teach online safety, set boundaries about sharing personal information, and encourage respectful online communication.
  • Ensure a healthy balance between screen time with other offline activities

Recommendations for schools

  • Minecraft Education Edition offers structured lessons like coding, mathematics, and environmental science. Teachers can use the game to engage students in creative learning.
  • Promote digital citizenship by teaching online etiquette, cyber safety, and responsible gaming.
  • Encourage constructive collaboration that require teamwork and problem-solving.
Source:

University of South Australia

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Self-guided family-based treatment effective for childhood obesity
Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children
New video series developed to offer support for parents of children with mild hearing loss
AI-based blood test could revolutionize diagnosis of Long Covid in children
Measles outbreak mounts among children in one of Texas’ least vaccinated counties
Study: A quarter of children in England receive social care services before 18
Childhood obesity treatment reduces long-term health risks but not depression
Study uncovers distinct blood protein signature in children with Long COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Lurie Children's launches campaign to raise awareness of newborn screening