Could yogurt help prevent certain colorectal cancers? New study explores the link

Scientists found that long-term yogurt consumption may lower the risk of a specific type of colorectal cancer—but only when tumors contain Bifidobacterium. Could yogurt’s impact on gut bacteria be the key to prevention?

Study: Long-term yogurt intake and colorectal cancer incidence subclassified by Bifidobacterium abundance in tumor. Image Credit: Oksana Mizina / ShutterstockStudy: Long-term yogurt intake and colorectal cancer incidence subclassified by Bifidobacterium abundance in tumor. Image Credit: Oksana Mizina / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Gut Microbes, a team of researchers investigated whether regular yogurt intake is linked to reduced colorectal cancer risk, with a focus on tumors containing the beneficial Bifidobacterium bacteria. The study found that while yogurt consumption was not linked to a lower overall risk of colorectal cancer, it was associated with a reduced risk of a specific subtype—tumors that contain Bifidobacterium, particularly in the proximal colon.

Probiotics and Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a major global health concern, responsible for over 900,000 deaths each year. A growing body of research has also highlighted the connection between diet, gut bacteria, and cancer development. Yogurt, rich in probiotics such as Bifidobacterium, is known to promote gut health and has been linked to reduced risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and digestive disorders.

Some studies suggest that yogurt may also lower colorectal cancer risk, possibly by improving the gut microbiome balance and strengthening the intestinal barrier. Importantly, the presence of Bifidobacterium in tumors does not necessarily indicate that it plays a protective role—rather, it may reflect underlying gut health and intestinal barrier integrity.

The Current Study

Yogurt’s potential effect may be linked to gut barrier integrity – The study suggests that Bifidobacterium in tumors could be an indicator of a weakened intestinal barrier, rather than a direct cancer-fighting agent. Yogurt may help by strengthening gut lining and preventing harmful bacteria from infiltrating tissues.

In the present study, the researchers conducted a large-scale analysis using data from two ongoing prospective cohort studies in the United States (U.S.)—the Health Professionals Follow-up Study and the Nurses’ Health Study—comprising over 130,000 participants.

These studies collected detailed information on the participants' diet, lifestyle, and health over several decades. They were asked about their yogurt consumption using validated food frequency questionnaires every four years. The researchers calculated each person’s long-term average yogurt intake and grouped participants into categories ranging from less than one serving per month to two or more servings per week.

Additionally, colorectal cancer cases were identified through questionnaires, medical records, and death certificates. Tissue samples from confirmed colorectal cancer cases were obtained from hospitals across the U.S.

Pathologists analyzed these samples to determine tumor characteristics and extracted deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) to measure the presence of Bifidobacterium using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). The tumors were then classified as Bifidobacterium-positive or Bifidobacterium-negative. The study also considered cancer location, distinguishing between proximal colon, distal colon, and rectal cancers.

The researchers used various statistical methods to explore whether yogurt intake was associated with colorectal cancer risk, specifically examining whether the association differed between Bifidobacterium-positive and Bifidobacterium-negative tumors. They also accounted for factors such as age, physical activity, smoking, alcohol intake, body weight, red and processed meat consumption, and vitamin intake. Additionally, the researchers applied inverse probability weighting to adjust for potential selection bias in tumor sample availability.

Major Findings

Bifidobacterium-positive tumors were found in only about 31% of colorectal cancer cases – This means yogurt’s potential protective effect may be limited to a specific subset of patients, making personalized dietary recommendations an important consideration in future research.

The researchers reported that long-term yogurt intake was not associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer overall. However, it was linked to a lower risk of Bifidobacterium-positive colorectal cancer, particularly in the proximal colon. Individuals who ate at least two servings of yogurt per week had a potentially lower risk of developing Bifidobacterium-positive colorectal cancer compared to those who ate less than one serving per month.

Furthermore, the protective association was most notable for cancers in the proximal colon. However, this effect did not reach statistical significance (p = 0.06), meaning that further research is needed to confirm this potential link. Notably, yogurt consumption did not reduce the risk of Bifidobacterium-negative colorectal cancer and was even associated with a slight, albeit not statistically significant, increase in risk for these tumors (hazard ratio: 1.09, 95% confidence interval: 0.81–1.46).

Among the participants who consumed two or more servings of yogurt weekly, the risk of developing Bifidobacterium-positive proximal colon cancer was nearly 50% lower (hazard ratio: 0.53, 95% confidence interval: 0.27–1.06) compared to those who rarely ate yogurt. This suggested that the potential benefits of yogurt might be linked to its role in supporting gut barrier function rather than simply increasing levels of Bifidobacterium in tumors.

However, the study had numerous limitations. The assessment of yogurt intake was based on self-reported data, introducing the possibility of errors in dietary assessment. Moreover, while the study focused on Bifidobacterium, other beneficial bacteria found in yogurt, such as Lactobacillus, were not measured. Since gut microbiota is highly complex, the role of multiple bacterial species in colorectal cancer risk remains unclear.

Despite these limitations, the findings indicated that long-term yogurt intake might selectively influence the risk of colorectal cancer characterized by bacterial imbalances and impaired gut barrier function. The team agrees, however, that further research is needed to confirm these results in broader populations and clarify how yogurt and gut bacteria interact to influence cancer development.

Conclusions

Overall, the findings implied that yogurt intake was not associated with a general reduction in colorectal cancer risk but may have a selective effect on specific tumor types—particularly Bifidobacterium-positive cancers in the proximal colon. This also added to growing data on the potential role of diet in influencing gut bacteria and cancer risk.

While the findings are promising, they do not establish a causal link between yogurt intake and cancer prevention. Future research is necessary to confirm these results across different populations and investigate the potential mechanisms by which yogurt and gut microbiota interact in relation to cancer development.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2025, February 13). Could yogurt help prevent certain colorectal cancers? New study explores the link. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 13, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Could-yogurt-help-prevent-certain-colorectal-cancers-New-study-explores-the-link.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Could yogurt help prevent certain colorectal cancers? New study explores the link". News-Medical. 13 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Could-yogurt-help-prevent-certain-colorectal-cancers-New-study-explores-the-link.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Could yogurt help prevent certain colorectal cancers? New study explores the link". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Could-yogurt-help-prevent-certain-colorectal-cancers-New-study-explores-the-link.aspx. (accessed February 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2025. Could yogurt help prevent certain colorectal cancers? New study explores the link. News-Medical, viewed 13 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Could-yogurt-help-prevent-certain-colorectal-cancers-New-study-explores-the-link.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Dairy products linked to lower colorectal cancer risk, thanks to calcium
Short-chain fatty acids propionate and butyrate directly modify chromatin to regulate gene expression
A global look at the gut: Scientists highlight microbiome diversity
Lifestyle interventions in patients after colorectal cancer treatment
How different types of bread impact cancer risk
Elevated blood glucose levels increase early-onset colorectal cancer risk
Phase 1 study finds serine- and glycine-free diet boosts immune response in colorectal cancer
Oral vancomycin induces PSC-IBD remission, driving gut microbiome and metabolic shifts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback