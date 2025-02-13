Study highlights barriers to breast cancer screening for Black women in the UK

Black women in the UK face a disproportionately higher risk of dying from breast cancer, often diagnosed at later stages with more aggressive forms of the disease. This disparity is compounded by significantly lower rates of breast cancer screening among Black women compared to other groups.

In a new review study published in Psycho-Oncology, researchers from the University of Surrey found significant gaps in existing research on breast cancer within the Black community and barriers preventing Black African and Black Caribbean women in the UK in partaking in potentially life-saving breast cancer screenings.

The review found that previous research often grouped Black women from diverse backgrounds together, including Black African and Black Caribbean, masking important cultural nuances and different experiences. Additionally, the limited research available primarily focused on women who either attend screenings or are ineligible, overlooking the crucial perspectives of those who are eligible but do not participate.

Furthermore, the study highlights that the interventions designed to increase screening uptake did not target the diverse emotional and psycho-social barriers faced by Black women. These barriers may vary depending on their cultural background and country of origin; for instance, women of African descent are more likely to report fear of stigma associated with breast cancer than women of Caribbean descent.

Our study confirms that Black women in the UK deserve better from the scientific and health communities - with significant disparities in breast cancer screening uptake showing a need for more culturally sensitive research on breast cancer screening in the Black communities. It is imperative that we prioritize targeted research efforts to fully understand and address the barriers these women face. Only then can we create effective interventions that empower them to take charge of their breast health." Anietie Aliu, lead author of the research, University of Surrey