Psychedelic treatments show promise for treating PTSD and depression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation TrustFeb 14 2025

The Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is leading ground-breaking clinical research that has the potential to transform treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders.

Psychedelic treatments show promise for treating PTSD and depression

Image Credit: Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Delivered in collaboration with the University of Exeter and Devon Partnership NHS Trust, the studies involve using regulated forms of psychedelic drugs. These innovative therapies could prove effective for treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

One in six people are thought to be living with a mental health condition in the UK. Those living with such conditions may experience distressing symptoms, which are often managed through therapy and medication.

Professor Celia Morgan, who is leading the work, said: "Psychedelic treatments provide new hope for individuals living with PTSD and major depressive disorder (MDD), especially those who have not responded to existing treatments.”

The Trust and the University of Exeter have already seen promising results in a £2.5 million trial co-funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the Medical Research Council (MRC), and biotech company Awakn that combines ketamine with talking therapies to help people overcome alcohol addiction. While alcohol use disorder, PTSD, and depression present differently, it is increasingly understood that they are underpinned by similar issues such as early life trauma.

Psychedelics can aid people to gain new perspectives and process deep emotions, and may also benefit those with PTSD and depression. However, more research is needed to fully understand how these treatments might help across conditions.”

Professor Celia Morgan

This initiative is part of the Trust's broader, world-leading clinical research portfolio.

Source:

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

People with depression at higher risk for long-term physical health conditions
Depression linked to specific changes in eating preferences
New genetic risk factors for depression identified across global populations
Housing loss causes mental health struggles in children
Shorter telomeres linked to higher risk of age-related brain diseases
Can AI recognize the signs of depression in people’s voices?
Postpartum depression research could lead to blood test for at-risk women
Brain signals involved in reward learning may hold key to personalized depression treatments

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Innovative research links biometric data to mood prediction in shift workers