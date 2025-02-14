Psychedelic treatments show promise for treating PTSD and depression

The Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is leading ground-breaking clinical research that has the potential to transform treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders.

Image Credit: Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Delivered in collaboration with the University of Exeter and Devon Partnership NHS Trust, the studies involve using regulated forms of psychedelic drugs. These innovative therapies could prove effective for treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

One in six people are thought to be living with a mental health condition in the UK. Those living with such conditions may experience distressing symptoms, which are often managed through therapy and medication.

Professor Celia Morgan, who is leading the work, said: "Psychedelic treatments provide new hope for individuals living with PTSD and major depressive disorder (MDD), especially those who have not responded to existing treatments.”

The Trust and the University of Exeter have already seen promising results in a £2.5 million trial co-funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the Medical Research Council (MRC), and biotech company Awakn that combines ketamine with talking therapies to help people overcome alcohol addiction. While alcohol use disorder, PTSD, and depression present differently, it is increasingly understood that they are underpinned by similar issues such as early life trauma.

Psychedelics can aid people to gain new perspectives and process deep emotions, and may also benefit those with PTSD and depression. However, more research is needed to fully understand how these treatments might help across conditions.” Professor Celia Morgan

This initiative is part of the Trust's broader, world-leading clinical research portfolio.