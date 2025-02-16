Can changing how we think about being alone reduce loneliness?

Study reveals that how we think about being alone—shaped by media and public health campaigns—can determine whether solitude brings peace or deepens loneliness. Can changing the narrative transform how we experience alone time?

Article: How people think about being alone shapes their experience of loneliness. Image Credit: Jorm Sangsorn / ShutterstockArticle: How people think about being alone shapes their experience of loneliness. Image Credit: Jorm Sangsorn / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers evaluated the contributions of media and personal beliefs about being alone in shaping people's experiences of loneliness. For this study, they reviewed contemporary U.S. news articles and conducted multi-method investigations, including experience-sampling studies and controlled experiments, across multiple nations.

Media exposure effects accumulate over time – The study highlights that repeated exposure to negative messaging about being alone can gradually reinforce harmful beliefs, making people more susceptible to loneliness in the long run.

Study findings revealed that news articles are far more likely (up to 10-fold) to refer to 'being alone' in a negative light than positive, significantly altering personal beliefs among consumers. Headlines were also nearly twice as likely to be negative as neutral, reinforcing these perceptions.

These beliefs then tie into loneliness risk, with people who view 'being alone' in a negative light being at far higher loneliness risk than their positive-minded counterparts. In a two-week experience-sampling study, individuals who believed that being alone was harmful reported a 53% increase in loneliness after spending time alone, whereas those with positive beliefs experienced a 13% decrease. These findings are consistent across at least nine nations (six continents), highlighting their generalizability.

Together, these results call for a more balanced approach in media and public health campaigns, one that acknowledges both the potential benefits and risks of alone time, to address today's growing loneliness pandemic.

Background

Loneliness is a feeling of isolation, abandonment, or disconnect from others. It is a common occurrence, with global estimates ranging from 26-41% of all humans suffering. Loneliness is an alarming public health concern, often referred to as a worldwide epidemic given its medical outcomes, including depression, cardiovascular disease, and even premature death.

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States (US) Surgeon General's Advisory have declared loneliness a significant health concern (2019 and 2023, respectively).

The growing fear of loneliness has prompted several public health campaigns and media articles to campaign against the condition. Unfortunately, the impacts of these campaigns remain unresearched. Notably, some scientists hypothesize that the negative framing in these 'cautionary and alarmist' campaigns may paradoxically increase people's risk of loneliness by fostering negative beliefs about being alone.

About the Study

The present study seeks to elucidate if people's beliefs about 'being alone' influence their risks of loneliness when faced with time alone. It reviews and statistically synthesizes the findings of five independent investigations studying:

  1. The content of U.S. news articles addressing being alone,
  2. The causal relationship between portrayals of loneliness and consumers' perceptions of being alone,
  3. The relationship between perceptions and loneliness risk, and
  4. The global generalizability of these findings.

Study data was obtained from the Open Science Framework's publicly available datasets, with R software used for statistical analyses. Since multiple coders were used for data analyses, Cohen's Kappa κ index was used to ensure intercoder reliability.

Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) tests were run to estimate the inter-country and inter-culture differences in participants' loneliness beliefs. The study also accounted for important cultural dimensions, such as individualism-collectivism and relational mobility, which influence perceptions of solitude. Models were adjusted for demographics (age and gender).

Study Findings

Alone time isn't always bad – The study emphasizes that solitude can enhance well-being, creativity, and emotional regulation, but only if people approach it with a positive mindset rather than viewing it as forced isolation.

The U.S. media discourse study analyzed 144 articles published between 2020 and 2022 and found that these articles were 10 times more likely to frame the act of being alone in a negative sense than positively. Similarly, headlines were almost twice as likely to be negative rather than neutral. Alarmingly, articles were significantly more likely to underscore loneliness's risks than its benefits (5-fold) or make neutral statements about the condition (7-fold).

The second study highlights that even brief exposure to negative articles and media about being alone significantly shifts people's perceptions toward viewing solitude as harmful compared to controls, while the reverse is true for people exposed to media reporting the benefits of transient alone time.

The third study expands these perceptions and beliefs into the feelings of loneliness in daily life, finding that people who believed being alone is harmful were substantially more likely to suffer from loneliness when left alone, even for short (2-week-long) periods.

"For people reporting an average level of loneliness at the previous time point, those with negative beliefs reported a 53% increase in loneliness after spending 'a great deal of time alone,' whereas those with positive beliefs reported a 13% decrease in loneliness after spending the same amount of time by themselves."

The fourth study compared loneliness trends in U.S. and Japanese citizens. The latter cohort was found to have more positive beliefs about being alone than the former, and these findings correlated strongly with the levels of loneliness identified in these two cultural cohorts. The study suggests that Japan’s collectivist culture may frame solitude as a necessary and even restorative escape from social pressures, while Western cultures often conflate being alone with social isolation.

These findings were consistent when expanding the context to nine countries (Brazil, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Spain, Mexico, Poland, and Australia) using data from the Global Flourishing Study (2024).

Countries labeled as high loneliness clusters were found to have more negative beliefs about being alone than moderate loneliness clusters, which held more negative beliefs than the generally positive low loneliness countries. This suggests that societal attitudes toward solitude, shaped in part by media and public discourse, may be a key factor in national loneliness trends.

Conclusions

The present study reveals a direct yet multistep association between media exposure and loneliness prevalence. It highlights how the generally negative (cautionary) tone of public health and media articles not only reinforces negative beliefs about solitude but also exacerbates loneliness when people find themselves alone.

These findings are essential in sensitizing public health and media campaigns to address loneliness, not merely by warning against it but by fostering more positive and balanced perspectives on alone time.

"…Programs could be developed to foster more positive beliefs about the time we spend alone and motivate people to engage in activities that provide intrinsic enjoyment or promote personal growth when alone. Targeting such beliefs may constitute a novel and cost-effective intervention strategy, particularly benefiting those at greater risk of loneliness—people who spend the most time alone."

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, February 16). Can changing how we think about being alone reduce loneliness?. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 17, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/Can-changing-how-we-think-about-being-alone-reduce-loneliness.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Can changing how we think about being alone reduce loneliness?". News-Medical. 17 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/Can-changing-how-we-think-about-being-alone-reduce-loneliness.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Can changing how we think about being alone reduce loneliness?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/Can-changing-how-we-think-about-being-alone-reduce-loneliness.aspx. (accessed February 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. Can changing how we think about being alone reduce loneliness?. News-Medical, viewed 17 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250216/Can-changing-how-we-think-about-being-alone-reduce-loneliness.aspx.

Suggested Reading

CoppaFeel!: Breast Cancer Doesn’t Discriminate, So Why Should Awareness?
Breast cancer risk and chemical exposure: New evidence points to triclosan as a key culprit
Alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations in Canada surged during the COVID-19 pandemic
Are school takeaway bans just a policy illusion? Students say yes
Earth is heating beyond human limits, scientists warn of deadly thresholds
Tick-borne encephalitis emerges in Britain: Experts urge vigilance
The growing list of human viruses: Are we prepared for the next outbreak?
Early adversity in firstborns linked to 71% higher risk of mental health issues in younger sibling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback